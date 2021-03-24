Football Football Iachini returns as Fiorentina coach after Prandelli steps down After Fiorentina manager Cesare Prandelli has resigned, Giuseppe Iachini takes up the position as head coach. Reuters 24 March, 2021 14:05 IST Iachini replaces Prandelli as Fiorentina's Coach - Twitter|@acffiorentina Reuters 24 March, 2021 14:05 IST Fiorentina has appointed Giuseppe Iachini as head coach to replace Cesare Prandelli, who resigned after a disappointing second spell in charge, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.Iachini had succeeded Vincenzo Montella as manager in December 2019 but was sacked last November and replaced by Prandelli, who returned for a second stint following a spell between 2005-2010.But the veteran coach stepped down on Tuesday after overseeing just five league wins to leave Fiorentina languishing in 14th. READ | Cesara Prandelli resigns as Fiorentina coach "Beppe Iachini has returned as Fiorentina coach," the Serie A club said. "Fiorentina can confirm that Beppe Iachini has been placed in charge of the first team."Former Sampdoria and Udinese coach Iachini, who managed just 12 wins in 31 league games during his first spell in charge, will conduct his first training session on Wednesday at the Davide Astori Training Centre.Fiorentina visits Genoa on April 3 after the international break. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.