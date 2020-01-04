Football Football Ibrahimovic scores as AC Milan thrashes Rhodense Zlatan Ibrahimovic was presented as a Milan player on Friday and scored the first goal of his second spell at the club just hours later. Joe Wright 04 January, 2020 07:45 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Getty Images Joe Wright 04 January, 2020 07:45 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his first day back at Milan with a goal in a 9-0 friendly thrashing of Rhodense.The 38-year-old striker was presented to fans and the media on Friday after rejoining the club on a free transfer following his departure from LA Galaxy.The striker trained with his team-mates for the first time at Milanello before playing in an exhibition game against Rhodense, a team in Italy's fifth tier.READ| Ibrahimovic 'ready to play' after signing for MilanIbrahimovic scored his side's third goal of the game, tapping in from close range to make it 3-0 after Davide Calabria's early double.Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Paqueta, Rafael Leao, Samu Castillejo and a Krzysztof Piatek double completed the scoring.Ibrahimovic, a Serie A champion with Milan in 2010-11 in his first spell with the club, could make his first competitive appearance for the Rossoneri since his return in Monday's home encounter with Sampdoria.RELATED| Ibrahimovic delighted to be returning 'home' with Milan Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos