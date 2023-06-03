Magazine

Serie A: Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract with Milan after the season

Ibrahimovic’s contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed after a season that was plagued by injuries. He just played four matches in the Serie A throughout the season.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 22:27 IST ,  CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
After winning the Scudetto in 2011 with Milan, Ibrahimovic arrived at the club for his second spell in 2020 and helped the club win the title last season. 
After winning the Scudetto in 2011 with Milan, Ibrahimovic arrived at the club for his second spell in 2020 and helped the club win the title last season.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

After winning the Scudetto in 2011 with Milan, Ibrahimovic arrived at the club for his second spell in 2020 and helped the club win the title last season.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan confirmed on Saturday that Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract after the season.

The 41-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed after a season that was plagued by injuries. Ibrahimovic just played four matches in the Serie A throughout the season.

He became the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history after scoring from the penalty spot in a 1-3 loss against Udinese.

FA Cup Final: Man City beats Manchester United to move closer to historic treble

After winning the Scudetto in 2011 with Milan, Ibrahimovic arrived at the club for his second spell in 2020 and helped the club win the title last season.

Even though he would not be available for Milan in its match against Hellas Verona on Sunday, manager Stefano Pioli said that the veteran will be honoured after the game.

“AC Milan will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a brief ceremony involving all the crowd,” a club spokesperson said.

“AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent years we spent together.”

