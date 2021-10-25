India beats Oman 2-1 in U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

The Indian football team beat Oman 2-1 in the qualifiers of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup here on Sunday night.

Rahim Ali put India ahead as early as the seventh minute when he successfully converted from the spot.

Vikram doubled the lead in the 38th minute when he received the ball from Rahim Ali and placed his shot past the goalkeeper.

Waleed halved India's lead when he scored in the 89th minute after receiving a cross from Abdullah.

"It was an exciting game. We (India) were trying for an early goal and we got that. We were deserving of that goal. After that, we changed tactically. Once we got the goal, we did not have to chase down the two centre backs," India head coach Igor Stimac said after the match.