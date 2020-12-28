India’s Foreign Minister visits 2022 FIFA World Cup venue in Qatar

India’s Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, alongside Dr Deepak Mittal, the Indian Ambassador in Qatar, visited the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, which is a 2022 FIFA World Cup venue built by an Indian firm, on Monday.

Hassan Al Thawadi and Nasser Al Khater, chairman and CEO, respectively, of the Qatar 2022 LLC met the ministerial delegation at the stadium and conducted a full tour of the facilities.

READ | Football in 2020: Highlights of the coronavirus-hit year

The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was inaugurated on December 18, 2020, when it hosted the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Arabi on Qatar National Day, which was attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and All India Football Federation president Praful Patel.

The 40,000-capacity stadium will host seven matches till the Round-of-16 stage during the next World Cup and will function as home venue of Qatar Stars League outfit Al Rayyan.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, an organisation responsible for the delivery of the World Cup, had entrusted the task of building the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium to a Joint Venture between Qatar's Al Balagh Trading and Contracting and India's biggest construction firm -- Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T).

This is the first time ever that a firm from India has been involved in any capacity whatsoever when it comes to building infrastructure for a FIFA World Cup.