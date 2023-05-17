Football

India vs Pakistan in SAFF Championship: teams, draws and groups

India and Pakistan have been drawn in group A with Nepal and Kuwait in the 2023 SAFF Championship draw held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
17 May, 2023 14:04 IST
17 May, 2023 14:04 IST
Indian football team.

Indian football team. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

India and Pakistan have been drawn in group A with Nepal and Kuwait in the 2023 SAFF Championship draw held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India and Pakistan have been drawn in group A with Nepal and Kuwait at the 2023 SAFF Championship draw held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.

The other group will consist of Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Defending Champions and the hosts India won its eighth title in 2021 by defeating Nepal in the final.

Kuwait and Lebanon, despite not being a in South Asia, were invited as guest teams to make the event more competitive.

Sri Lanka is not eligible to participate in the competition owing to its suspension by the world governing body FIFA, while Afghanistan withdrew from SAFF and joined Central Asian Football Federation.

Pakistan is returning to the tournament after it missed the 2021 edition where it was serving suspension from FIFA which was lifted last year.

SAFF Championship 2023 Draw:

Group A - India, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan

Group B - Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us