Football

Indian team reaches Germany for Bundesliga and DFB training camp ahead of U-17 Asian Cup

The India U-17 team has reached Germany to begin an intensive training camp with two Bundesliga sides as part of preparation for the U-17 Asian Cup.

PTI
Frankfurt 17 May, 2023 14:30 IST
Frankfurt 17 May, 2023 14:30 IST
Representative Image

Representative Image | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The India U-17 team has reached Germany to begin an intensive training camp with two Bundesliga sides as part of preparation for the U-17 Asian Cup.

The India U-17 team has reached Germany to begin an intensive training camp with two Bundesliga sides as part of preparation for the U-17 Asian Cup.

Having arrived here on Tuesday, the 32-strong squad will stay in Germany for 15 days, training and playing against the youth teams from FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart as they prepare for the continental tournament in Thailand later this year.

Also Read
India vs Pakistan in SAFF Championship: teams, draws and groups

The team will also visit the German Football Association’s (DFB) new training facility, used by the German men’s national team ahead of international fixtures.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the DFB are involved in coordinating the trip.

Besides attending a tailored training programme to support the young players in their tactical and physical development, the group will also take part in specialised classroom sessions on topics such as sports psychology, nutrition and recovery.

Bundesliga international chief marketing officer Peer Naubert said: “As one of the world’s most popular football leagues, we are committed to supporting the growth of the game around the world, and the opportunity to help the AIFF in developing its young talent is something that aligns perfectly with our football philosophy.

“The Bundesliga is renowned globally for the talent it has developed in recent years, and has seen more Asian players in the last 20 years than the other top four European leagues combined.

Also Read
India vs Pakistan in SAFF Championship: teams, draws and groups

“We are looking forward to working with the AIFF and these young Indian players as they continue their footballing education.” AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said: “We would like to thank the DFB, the Bundesliga cubs, and DFL management for accommodating the India U-17 team, and for organising our training camps, as well as providing them with the opportunity to play training matches against the junior teams of two big clubs.

“This will help our U-17 team prepare for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. Being in Germany, the players are very much encouraged to compete at a stronger level.” In November 2019, the DFB and the AIFF sealed a partnership during the inter-governmental consultations between the two countries in New Delhi, and then in September last year the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Super League (ISL).

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us