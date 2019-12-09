Football Football India under-17 women's football team coach impressed by the quality in the squad Thomas Dennerby, the coach of Indian under-17 women's football team, says he's impressed by what he's seen of his players on and off the pitch. PTI MUMBAI 09 December, 2019 22:30 IST The India Under-17 women's team will play a three-nation tournament starting Friday. - AIFF Media PTI MUMBAI 09 December, 2019 22:30 IST The coach of the Indian under-17 women's football team, Thomas Dennerby, on Monday said his players were good and have been working hard ahead of the three-nation tournament which begins here on Friday.He also said the tournament was a good platform to judge where his team stands at the moment.“It is a very exciting time. It has been good to start learning about the players both on and off the pitch. So far from what I’ve seen, I can say that the girls are very good and have been working very hard.“Of course, there are things we need to develop and work on -- and that is the reason we are here,” Dennerby was quoted as saying in a release issued by the All India Football Federation.Read: Indian women’s football team clinches third successive gold in SAGThe under-17 women’s football tournament 2019 will be held from December 13-19 where India is set to face Sweden and Thailand.The under-17 team arrived in the megapolis on Monday.This tournament will also be a first for Dennerby after he took charge in November.Given the quality of the opposition side, Dennerby said the matches will be a “nice start” to understand where the team stands.“We hope to have a good tournament. It is exciting to play friendlies against good opponents and it will be a nice start to see where we are at the moment.“It will also tell us the areas of the game where we need to work on, the 60-year-old added. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos