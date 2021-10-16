SAFF 2021 Championship Live India vs Nepal: Blue Tigers in the hunt for eighth title

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 final match being played at the at the Maldives National Football Stadium. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the blog and updates.

Nepal Head Coach Abdullah Almutairi speaks out against SAFF

Nepal head coach Abdullah Almutairi lashed out against the SAFF for suspending him for the final against India on Saturday for the two yellow cards he received during the two group stage matches.

He spoke out against the unfair nature of his suspension and said that he has only been suspended to maintain balance with the Indian National team, whose head coach, Igor Stimac will also be absent from the touchlines for the red card he saw from in India's last group stage game against the Maldives.

“The SAFF has decided to keep me out as the Indian coach has also been suspended from the touchline,” Almutairi said.

“If you do not follow the rules, it will be meaningless to formulate the rules.”

“I think they are not happy with the result of Nepal. But, I will not stay quiet, I will hold a meeting with AFC,” the Nepal head coach said during a virtual press conference on Saturday.

”The SAFF has not only suspended Abdullah but also the head coach of Nepal national football team,” he said.

“I will not stay mum, will move the court….will send applications to the FIFA and AFC,” Almutairi said, adding, “All should follow the rules and regulations. I think I will move the FIFA and AFC.” He further said, “I will protect the players even if I am suspended from the touchline.”

MATCH PREVIEW

The Indian men's football team will embark on a mission to bring home its eighth SAFF Championship title when it takes on Nepal in Saturday's final.

The Blue Tigers got off to a woeful start but recovered well to win their last two matches and progress to the summit clash. The side will not have coach Igor Stimac on the sidelines as the Croat picked up two bookings in the previous game against Maldives and was sent off.

Stimac, who will watch the game from the stands, said his side is raring to go. “We are not allowing complacency to step in. We are aware of what we need to do. There is a very tiny line between being confident and overconfident and I am keeping a close eye that we don’t cross that line,” he said.

Having played Nepal thrice since September, Stimac said his side was well aware of the challenge ahead. “We are rising as a group, as a team and as a big family playing better football with every given day. We have to be patient, keep working hard and be confident. Nepal are a known opponent to us, as much we are to them. We take confidence in having won the last two matches. But I reiterate, we are not overconfident.”

The side will be without defender Subhashish Bose, who was sent off in the last game. “Subhashish will be missed for sure because he is a left-footed player. He was our sole option as a left central defender at this stage, but we are working to replace him,” said Stimac.

The team will also miss the services of Farukh Choudhury and Brandon Fernandes, who have been ruled out due to an ACL injury and a quadriceps injury respectivly.

Assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh, who will marshal the Indian side, said the boys need to “enjoy the final.”

“Nepal are an extremely competitive team, and the motivation of playing for both teams in a final is quite normal. We respect Nepal as a team. We have told our boys to enjoy the final,” said Venkatesh, who won two SAFF Championships as a player.

He added, “It gives us the satisfaction that there are some boys from the U-17 World Cup batch who are settling in fast into the senior team. The players realise the importance of the final and the character on display after the first two games have been exemplary. Youngsters like Lalengmawia, Suresh, Yasir have played a huge role on and off the pitch, while the seniors have gelled well with Sunil, Gurpreet, Kotal, Subhashish, and Bheke leading from the front to keep the flag flying high.”

Lalengmawia, who earned praise aplenty for his performance in the 3-1 win over Maldives, said: “We are ready to give our best in the final. We understand that it won’t be an easy match. We are a young team, and the coach wants to build up a team for the future. I am eager to play my part as much as the others.”

Complete Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes. Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad. Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary



Complete Nepal Squad

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Bishal Shrestha, Deep Karki Defenders: Rohit Chand, Ananta Tamang, Suman Aryal, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha Midfielders: Sujal Shrestha, Bishal Rai, Sunil Bal, Suman Lama, Santosh Tamang, Tej Tamang, Pujan Uparkoti, Surajju Thakuri, Kamal Thapa, Ayush Ghalan, Nitin Thapa Forwards: Anjan Bista, Aashish Lama, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha



