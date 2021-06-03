Football India vs Qatar Live Football Streaming, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Thapa not in India's squad against Qatar India vs Qatar, AFC 2023 Live Football Streaming: Sportstar brings you the live football updates of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers from Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 June, 2021 22:01 IST The Igor Stimac-led Indian football team will face a stiff challenge when it takes on Qatar on Thursday. - AIFF Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 June, 2021 22:01 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the India vs Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier, live from Doha. Here are the line-ups:India: Gurpreet; Bheke, Pritam, Sandesh, Subhashish; Ashique, Glan, Suresh, Sunil (C); Bipin, ManvirQatar: Saad Al-Sheeb (GK), Musaab Khidir Mohammed, Bassam Hasham Alrawi , Boulam Khoukhi, Abdulkarim Hassan; Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Youssef Abdel Razaq; Mohammed Muntari, Almoez AliSpeaking to the media ahead of the game, Indian coach Igor Stimac said he expected a tough game for his men on Wednesday: Stimac says it will be an ‘extremely difficult game’ against Qatar The #BlueTigers have arrived #INDQAT #WCQ #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/1kk40Mz7hU— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 3, 2021 India is placed fourth in Group E with 3 points in five games while Qatar is on top of the group, with 16 points in six games.The Blue Tigers does need to play very well to secure its first-ever win in this group. Here is the preview: Daunting task ahead for India against QatarIndia Squad:Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Md, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique K.Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.Qatar Squad:Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria.Defenders: Musab Khoder, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Ahmed Suhail, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed, Sultan Al-Brake, Abdelkarim Hassan,Midfielders: Salem Al-Hajri, Assim Madibo, Karim Boudiaf, Khalid Muneer, Abdulaziz Hatem, Youssef Abdel Razaq, Mohammed Waad, Hassan Al-Haydo, Abdullah Abdulsalam,Forwards: Mohammed Muntari, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Ismaeel Mohammad, Ahmed Alaaeldin.Where can you watch the match?The match will be broadcasted on the Star Network. Watch India vs Qatar on Star Sports 2 and HD 2. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.