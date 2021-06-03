India vs Qatar Live Football Streaming, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Thapa not in India's squad against Qatar

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the India vs Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier, live from Doha.

Here are the line-ups:

India: Gurpreet; Bheke, Pritam, Sandesh, Subhashish; Ashique, Glan, Suresh, Sunil (C); Bipin, Manvir

Qatar: Saad Al-Sheeb (GK), Musaab Khidir Mohammed, Bassam Hasham Alrawi , Boulam Khoukhi, Abdulkarim Hassan; Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Youssef Abdel Razaq; Mohammed Muntari, Almoez Ali

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Indian coach Igor Stimac said he expected a tough game for his men on Wednesday: Stimac says it will be an ‘extremely difficult game’ against Qatar

India is placed fourth in Group E with 3 points in five games while Qatar is on top of the group, with 16 points in six games.

The Blue Tigers does need to play very well to secure its first-ever win in this group. Here is the preview: Daunting task ahead for India against Qatar

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Md, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique K.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Qatar Squad:

Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria.

Defenders: Musab Khoder, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Ahmed Suhail, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed, Sultan Al-Brake, Abdelkarim Hassan,

Midfielders: Salem Al-Hajri, Assim Madibo, Karim Boudiaf, Khalid Muneer, Abdulaziz Hatem, Youssef Abdel Razaq, Mohammed Waad, Hassan Al-Haydo, Abdullah Abdulsalam,

Forwards: Mohammed Muntari, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Ismaeel Mohammad, Ahmed Alaaeldin.