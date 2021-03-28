India vs UAE friendly live streaming, match details: When and where to watch IND vs UAE

Indian men's national football team will take on UAE in an international friendly on March 29 in Dubai. This will be India's second international fixture since November 2019.

Igor Stimac's team will be without its skipper and talisman Sunil Chhetri, who couldn't make the trip after having tested positive for COVID-19.

What time will the India vs UAE match start?

The India vs UAE match will begin at 8.30 PM IST on March 29.

Where will the India vs UAE match take place?

The match will take place at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Where will the India vs UAE match be shown?

The match will be telecast live on the Eurosport HD and SD channels in India. The match can also be live-streamed on JioTV and Abu Dhabi Sports 1 website or app.

What is the India vs UAE head to head record?

UAE, which is currently ranked 74th , will start the game as favourites against 104th-ranked India. Both teams have clashed four times in the past decade, out of which UAE has tasted victory three times, with the most recent one coming in the 2019 Asian Cup group stage where it won 2-0.

The two teams first faced each other in an international friendly in 1979, which ended in a goalless draw.

Overall record - Played 14 | India won: 2 | UAE won: 9 | Draw: 2

What is the form guide?

UAE has lost twice In the four international matches it has played post the COVID-19 lockdown - it lost to Uzbekistan and Bahrain. The side won against Tajikistan and played out goalless draw with Iraq in its last game in January.

India, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw with Oman in its first game since the onset of the pandemic.