Indian team for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup leaves for Spain to play friendly matches

The All India Football Federation has not yet revealed the details of India women’s tour itinerary.

PTI
New Delhi 24 September, 2022 19:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian team celebrates a 1-0 victory over Thailand during the U-17 Women’s football tournament at Andheri Sports Complex on December 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

The Indian team for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be held in the country from October 11, has left for Spain to play international friendly matches next week.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), however, did not mention the teams the Indians will play against.

"These friendlies have been planned as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India from October 11," the AIFF said in a release.

"The details of the upcoming matches will be confirmed soon." The Young Tigresses have been camping in Bhubaneswar. The 23-member squad, along with the support staff, travelled left for Spain on Friday night.

The Squad: Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Anjali Munda Defenders: Astam Oraon, Gladys Zonunsangi, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Nikita Jude Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

