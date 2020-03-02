Football Football Salt Lake Stadium to host India's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan India will face off against Afghanistan in the return leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on June 9. Team Sportstar 02 March, 2020 14:45 IST The last time India played at the Salt Lake Stadium it drew 1-1 with Bangladesh. - K. R. Deepak Team Sportstar 02 March, 2020 14:45 IST The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has been confirmed as the venue of India's 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier match against Afghanistan on June 9.India, which is currently fourth in the Group E standings of the Asian Qualifiers, is yet to win a match after it drew against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while losing 1-2 and 0-1 to Oman over two legs.The Blue Tigers need to win all of their remaining three matches against Asian champion Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to move into next round. ANNOUNCEMENT AIFF Emergency Committee approves Kolkata as the venue for the @FIFAWorldCup qualifier between India & Afghanistan VYBK Stadium 0⃣9⃣/0⃣6⃣/2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣#BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #BlueTigers #INDAFG pic.twitter.com/qI4w4OKrdX— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 2, 2020 India will host Qatar on 26 March and will travel to Bangladesh on June 4 for the remaining qualifiers.More to follow.. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos