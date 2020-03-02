Salt Lake Stadium to host India's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan

The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has been confirmed as the venue of India's 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier match against Afghanistan on June 9.

India, which is currently fourth in the Group E standings of the Asian Qualifiers, is yet to win a match after it drew against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while losing 1-2 and 0-1 to Oman over two legs.

The Blue Tigers need to win all of their remaining three matches against Asian champion Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to move into next round.

ANNOUNCEMENT



AIFF Emergency Committee approves Kolkata as the venue for the @FIFAWorldCup qualifier between India & Afghanistan



VYBK Stadium



0⃣9⃣/0⃣6⃣/2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣#BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #BlueTigers #INDAFG pic.twitter.com/qI4w4OKrdX — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 2, 2020

India will host Qatar on 26 March and will travel to Bangladesh on June 4 for the remaining qualifiers.

