Indian football team to play friendly against Tajikistan

The Indian team will be playing a friendly match away at Tajikistan on March 31. The venue, however, is yet to be confirmed.



Tajikistan, which is currently placed 121 in the FIFA rankings, recently played against Igor Stimac's boys in the Intercontinental Cup 2019, at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The Blue Tigers, even after going 2-0 up in the first half, had to eventually swallow a 2-4 loss.

"Tajikistan are a respectable side in Asia and we're looking forward to a tough challenge from them. That is going to be a great opportunity for us to assess ourselves ahead of our final two qualifiers in June," coach Igor Stimac said. "It would be interesting to find out how much we advanced our game from our last encounter in the Intercontinental Cup."

Tajikistan, which is clubbed with Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar and Mongolia, having amassed seven points from five matches, is currently placed third in Group F.

The Indian expats in Tajikistan had poured in at the Central Republican Stadium when the side had played Afghanistan there on November 14, last year.

"The support we enjoyed in Tajikistan was quite extraordinary and we'd love to go back there once again. Let's win it together," Stimac added.