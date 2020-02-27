Mohun Bagan's job is far from done, says Joseba Beitia

Mohun Bagan sits 11 points clear at the top of the I-League table, but midfielder Joseba Beitia says “the job is far from being done" for the Mariners.

“We know that we are going fast. We have seven matches still left and we have a task,” Beitia said. “I won’t deny we are in a favourable position. But we need to continue what we have done until now. We want to win all our remaining matches, no matter how many points we are leading by at this point,” Beitia added.

Since going down to Churchill Brothers in December, Mohun Bagan has bagged 31 points from a possible 33. Its scintillating run in the ongoing season includes six consecutive wins.

“The I-League is unpredictable and very difficult. It puts you in front of a new challenge every day. Every team is capable of beating others,” the former Real Sociedad II midfielder said.

Beitia also lauded the Indian contingent of Mohun Bagan who he labelled as “marvellous”.

“It’s not about any individual, I always believe in totality. It’s team Mohun Bagan who have garnered the results until now. The Indian talents have done tremendously well and they can surely achieve more should they continue the good work they have done till now.”

So far, Beitia has provided eight assists out of Mohun Bagan’s total of 30. Besides orchestrating attacking moves from midfield primarily, he has had 53% successful passes (99/188) into the penalty box too.

“My job is to contribute to the team’s cause. To me, playing good football and getting a win is of paramount importance,” Beitia explained.

“Probably I’ve had 20 assists in the season which means we were able to score from those 20 chances. That to me is more important. If our opponents outscore us and we end up losing, you won’t remember my assists or anyone else’s goals,” he said.