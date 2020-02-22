I-League: Mohun Bagan hands Churchill Brothers 3-0 thrashing, extends lead to 11 points

Mohun Bagan put up a clinical all-round display to storm to a dominating 3-0 win over Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Saturday.

The Kolkata outfit now has 32 points from 13 games, 11 points clear of second-placed Punjab FC, while Churchill remains third with 19 points from 12 games.

Papa Babacar Diawara gave the visiting Bagan side the ideal start as he put the side ahead as early as the sixth minute, while second-half strikes from VP Suhair and Komron Tursunov sealed a comfortable win for Kibu Vicuna's men.

The opening goal came off a finely worked move constructed between three foreigners. Joseba Beitia played a free-kick out wide for Fran Gonzalez, who headed it square for Diawara. The Senegalese tapped it home with the Churchill defence on his heals as it took a couple of deflections to hobble in.

Churchill fought back after the setback and there was a period of play when it missed three clear-cut chances in the space of five minutes with the combination of Dawda Cessay and Willis Plaza working wonders.

The Green and Maroons attacked with fervour and did create a couple of fine chances of their own, but the scoreline remained 1-0 at the end of the first 45.

Soon after the restart, Suhair, one of Mohun Bagan’s standout performers this season, doubled the lead as he cut inside from the left and opened-up a side-footer that beat the 'keeper at the near post.

Seven minutes later, left-back Gurjinder found himself near Churchill’s right corner flag and floated in a cross, that took a slight touch off a defender and looped towards the centre of the goal. Second-half substitute Tursunov followed the ball perfectly, rushing in from near the top of the box, to poke the ball into the back of the net.

Mohun Bagan led 3-0 up with more than half an hour left to play and the side had multiple chances to further extend its lead, but failed to do so.

Churchill will next face East Bengal away on February 29, while Mohun Bagan will also remain on the road when it travels to take on TRAU two days later.