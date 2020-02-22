I-League: Chennai City, Aizawl aim for improved results

It has largely been a tale of missed opportunities for Chennai City FC (CCFC) and Aizawl FC in the I-League so far.



While the host is placed in eighth position, the visitor is two places below at tenth.



Not ruing over their bad luck or lost chances, the teams are looking forward to a positive outcome.



When Chennai City and Aizawl meet at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday, each will fancy its chances for such has been the journey of most of the sides in the tournament leave alone CCFC and Aizawl.

Akbar Nawas, head coach of CCFC, said he is happy with the performance of his players only that the results have not been favourable, while insisting that one win would change the dynamics altogether.

“Playing-wise I am very happy with our performance. Result-wise I am not. The foreigners are working very hard. The only thing is we have to put the ball into the net,” he said. “Once the results come, we will be able to get consecutive wins and climb up the ladder.”



According to Nawas, the biggest gain of the league was that his players have developed tactically and their positional play has improved manifold.

Aizawl’s head coach Stanley Rozario said if his side can pull up its socks, a mid-table position is still possible.



Stanley added that the areas of concern have been the team’s laxity in conceding goals at the last minute and conceding penalties unnecessarily. “We need a focused approach and have to get something out of this match,” he said.