Mohun Bagan fined ₹3 lakh, asked to clear salary dues

The disciplinary committee of the All India Football Federation on Sunday fined Mohun Bagan ₹3 lakh for not paying salaries to four of its former players. The I-League club has been asked to clear the dues and pay the fine within a fortnight.

“The disciplinary committee, under the chairmanship of Ushanath Banerjee, directed Mohun Bagan to pay dues of four players within 30 days and pay fine of ₹3 lakh within 15 days, failing which they will face ‘Transfer Ban’ for forthcoming successive two windows in whatever name or under [whichever] banner it plays in any AIFF tournament,” the order stated, a copy of which was accessed by PTI.

Mohun Bagan has been asked to pay Raju Gaikwad ₹11 lakh, and Darren Caldeira ₹8,70,601. Both players play for Kerala Blasters as midfielders.

Abhishek Ambekar, who currently plays as a left-back for East Bengal, and former goalkeeper Ricardo Cardoze, who is without a club, have dues of ₹5.60 lakh and ₹7.60 lakh respectively.

Assurance to Jamil

Former Bagan coach Khalid Jamil has also not been paid fully. But the club gave him an assurance his dues would be cleared within a month. Bagan has been asked by the AIFF disciplinary committee to pay the remaining ₹8.20 lakh to Jamil within a month.

“Khalid Jamil informed that in the meantime he has been paid ₹4 lakh with assurance of clearing balance dues within early next month. Other players, however, informed that they have not been paid any amount,” the order said.

Having recorded the statement of Jamil and expecting that Bagan would fulfil its commitment, the AIFF disciplinary committee on Saturday adjourned hearing in Nagpur for a month.