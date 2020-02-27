India vs Qatar: Edwin, Seriton receive maiden national team call-ups

Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac named 20 players who will join the camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier game against Qatar.

Defender Seriton Fernandes (FC Goa), midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul (Chennaiyin FC) and youngster Sumit Rathi (ATK) received their maiden call-ups owing to their impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL).

In addition to this, 23 players were called for trials, some of whom will be added to the final probable squad. The 23-man list included defender Sandesh Jhingan and midfielder Jeje Lalpekhlua, both returning from long-term injuries, to be available for selection.

Placed in Group E, India sits on the fourth position with three points from five matches. The Blue Tigers started their World Cup qualifiers campaign with a 2-1 loss to Oman at home but followed it with a goalless draw to Asian champion Qatar, away from home.

The Indian side then secured back-to-back 1-1 draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, before losing to Oman in its last qualifier game.

The match against Qatar will be played in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium on March 26. After the Qatar game, a trip to Bangladesh awaits India (June 4) before the final match against Afghanistan at home (June 9).

The 20 players joining the camp: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill Defenders: Prabir Das, Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sumit Rathi, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai Midfielders: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jackichand Singh Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Soosai Raj Micheal