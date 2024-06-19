MagazineBuy Print

After Stimac’s dismissal, AIFF invites applications for Indian men’s National Team head coach role

Croat Igor Stimac on Monday was shown the door by the AIFF after a string of below-par performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 12:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian men's football team recently bowed out of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers after a 1-2 loss to Qatar.
Indian men’s football team recently bowed out of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers after a 1-2 loss to Qatar. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian men’s football team recently bowed out of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers after a 1-2 loss to Qatar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following the dismissal of former head coach of the Indian Men’s National Team Igor Stimac after a tenure of five years, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday invited applications for the role on their website.

As per the hiring update, the requirements that the country’s apex football body seeks include ‘minimum of 10-15 years of coaching experience at the elite youth and senior level football’.

AIFF has made it clear that candidates who have had experience as the first team head coach of any country at the World Cup and continental championship qualifiers will get preference.

Moreover, a ‘minimum of AFC/UEFA Pro license or equivalent’ is required for the candidate to apply for the role.

READ | Who after Igor Stimac? A case for why Indian coaches must be prioritised 

Among the responsibilities that the selected candidate would have to take on is the purpose to prepare the senior and the U-23 national men’s teams for matches and qualifiers pertaining to the FIFA World Cup, the AFC Asian Cup, and the SAFF Championship. Achieving ‘remarkable preparation and performance’ at the 2026 Asian Games is also mentioned as an important target.

The last date for candidates to send in their applications is July 3, 2024.

Related Topics

AIFF /

Igor Stimac

