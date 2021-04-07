Bengaluru FC rocked by positive coronavirus cases

Bengaluru FC has been rocked by three positive cases of coronavirus during its training camp in Goa.

The club is in Goa to train and play friendlies to gear up for its AFC Cup Qualifiers (Preliminary Stage Two) on April 14. The contest, against either Nepal Army Club or Sri Lanka Police, will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

In a statement on Twitter, the club announced: “Latest COVID-19 tests within the Blues’ camp in Goa have shown three positive cases among players and staff. Bengaluru FC continues to take all the necessary precautions at the highest levels to stay safe, secure and healthy.”

The latest coronavirus cases will be a headache for the club ahead of its AFC Cup Qualifying contest. Last month, captain Sunil Chhetri tested positive for coronavirus; he tested negative in a couple of weeks following isolation.

BFC finished seventh in the ISL 2020-21 season.

