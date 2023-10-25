MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Goa drops first points of the season after goalless draw against Bengaluru FC

Goa, which came into the game on the back of three wins on the bounce, dropped its first points of the season but still remained top of the table (10 pts). BFC kept its first clean sheet and is ninth (4).

Published : Oct 25, 2023 22:49 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan
Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC during Match 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa held at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium.
Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC during Match 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa held at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC during Match 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa held at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa played out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday.

Goa, which came into the game on the back of three wins on the bounce, dropped its first points of the season but still remained top of the table (10 pts). BFC kept its first clean sheet and is ninth (4).

The home side came close to scoring twice in the opening half, on both occasions through midfielder Javi Hernandez. The Spaniard managed to get a shot on target on his first attempt, which was saved by Arshdeep Singh in the Goa goal.

ALSO READ: AFC Olympic Qualifiers: Blue Tigresses gear up for mighty Japan challenge

Later, played through by Roshan, the 34-year-old managed to control the ball but was shrugged off by Seriton Fernandes. Borges’ half-volley, which was parried away by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, was Goa’s best effort of the first period.

After the break, BFC saw shots from Rohit Danu and Namgyal Bhutia saved in the opening five minutes. At the other end, Borges came close again, but skewed his shot wide of the frame from a tight angle.

The result: Bengaluru FC 0 drew with FC Goa 0.

