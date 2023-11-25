Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Abu Saeed header goes wide; CFC vs EB streaming info

Key Updates
- November 25, 2023 17:396’
Corner for EB. A curler comes into the crowded box, Abu Saeed heads it but fails to keep it on target as a chance goes begging
- November 25, 2023 17:385’
Edwards and Debjit combine to keep Crespo off target. Edwards made up for his defensive mixup where he lost the ball just outside the box
- November 25, 2023 17:374’
Superb man-marking from Vincy as he stops Khabra on his tracks at the edge of the box. The possession has been a mixed bag so far with both the teams losing control constantly
- November 25, 2023 17:352’
Commotion on the right flank as Ajith fights for posession with three EB players. Chakrabarti steals the ball eventually and puts it forward to Crespo on the left, he progresses further and whips one in towards Silva but Edwards uses his height to his advantage and heads it clear
- November 25, 2023 17:29Kick-off
And the match is underway! Chennaiyin will start from left to right. East Bengal will get the ball rolling, donning the traditional red and gold while the home side is in all blue
- November 25, 2023 17:27National anthem time
Players of both the sides have entered the pitch and it is now time for the national anthem. Three changes for CFC as Ajith, Jordan and Vincy get their first start of the season
- November 25, 2023 17:25Minutes away from the clash
As we near the kick-off, here’s how this season’s points table looks:
- November 25, 2023 17:06While you’re here
Our correspondents sat with Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle for a podcast where he spoke about the the balance between national duty and club football, his ambitions with the club and much more. Click the link below to know more:
The Owen Coyle interview: Putting the Chennaiyin FC jigsaw together in hunt for ISL glory
Listen to this episode from The Full Time Show on Spotify. In this episode of The Full Time Show, Aneesh Dey, Anish Pathiyil and Pranay Rajiv sit down for a chat with Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle on his second stint with the franchise, ISL's Asian Games issue and promoting young talent in the Indian football ecosystem. #FootballPodcast #Podcast #SportPodcast
- November 25, 2023 16:34Playing 11s
CFC (4-2-3-1): Majumdar, Ajith, Yumnan, Edwards, Mukherjee, Battochhio, Ayush, Vincy, Crivellaro, Farukh, Murray
EB (4-1-4-1): Gill, Dessai, Maher, Lalchungnunga, Chakrabarti, Pardo, Singh, Crespo, Khabra, Vishnu, Silva
- November 25, 2023 16:28Pre-match press conference
- November 25, 2023 16:21PREVIEW
Indian top-flight football returns after the international break as Chennaiyin FC (CFC) hosts East Bengal FC (EB) in an Indian Super League (2023-24) match at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday.
Both Chennaiyin and East Bengal come into the match on the back of defeats in their last matches, against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters, respectively.
Before the loss against Goa, the Marina Machans seemed to have found their tempo with back-to-back wins against Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC. East Bengal, however, has looked deficient in all departments, with Carles Cuadrat’s men managing to notch just one win in five outings in the league.Read the full preview here
- November 25, 2023 15:58Streaming/telecast information
When will the Cheennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL match start?
The Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 5:30 PM IST, Saturday, November 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL match?
The Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Abu Saeed header goes wide; CFC vs EB streaming info
- China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren
- Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
- Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 2: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh register wins; Mumbai beats Kerala
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE