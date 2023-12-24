I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC breaks Real Kashmir’s unbeaten run as Hudson Dias scores winning goal

SRI BHAINI SAHIB

Delhi FC celebrated an early Christmas gift on Sunday, December 24, 2023, as it returned to winning ways in the I-League, beating Real Kashmir by a solitary goal.

Hudson Dias emerged as the hero for Delhi FC as the midfielder scored the game’s decisive goal in the 77th minute to help his side defeat Real Kashmir FC 1-0 at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib.

The match was also notable for Delhi FC because it was the first time this season that it managed to keep a clean sheet, doubling the reasons for celebration.

The win helped Delhi FC move to seventh spot in the I-League standings. It has 16 points from 11 matches, including five wins, one draw, and five losses.

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, failed to rise to the occasion. They remain in the second spot with 20 points from 11 matches and has notched up six wins, two draws, and suffered three losses. Mohammedan Sporting leads the points table with 24 points from 10 matches. This marks the end of its six-match unbeaten run in the I-League

Real Kashmir had a golden opportunity to close the gap with Mohammedan Sporting in the standings, but the profligacy of its strikers proved costly. Mohammad Asrar Rehber and Mohammad Inam were instrumental in creating numerous scoring opportunities throughout the match. However, its Ivory Coast striker Gnohere Krizo, who had been a reliable scorer with five goals so far this season, was unable to convert any of the chances. Krizo seemed to be out of form, struggling to direct his shots on target and ultimately failing to find the back of the net.

With Real Kashmir floundering, Delhi FC settled into the match slowly. It started creating chances and the introduction of Brazilian midfielder Sergio Barboza Junior in the second half sharpened its attack.

In the 51st minute of the game, Delhi FC created an opportunity to take the lead. Joseba Beitia delivered a free-kick from the left side and Sergio Barboza Junior met the ball with a well-timed header aimed at the goal. The ball was en route to finding the back of the net, but Real Kashmir goalkeeper Muheet Shabir reacted swiftly, making an impressive diving save to deny Delhi FC the lead and keep the match level.

Delhi FC broke the deadlock and took the lead in the 77th minute through a well-executed play. The move began with Bhupinder Singh, who launched a long ball from deep within his own half. Hudson Dias responded with speed, racing past Real Kashmir’s defender Dion Menezes, exploiting a rare lapse in the usually solid defense.

As Real Kashmir goalkeeper Muheet Shabir advanced off his line in an attempt to intercept, Hudson demonstrated great awareness and control. He took his first touch to manoeuvre the ball away from the onrushing keeper and then composed himself to coolly finish, slotting the ball into the net. This goal highlighted a momentary defensive breakdown from Real Kashmir, a team known for its strong defensive record as they conceded only five goals prior to this match, and gave Delhi FC the eventual winning strike of the game.