Highlights BFC 2-1 OFC, Durand Cup QF2, Sivasakthi, Roy Krishna score, Bengaluru FC beats Odisha FC to enter semifinals 

Full Time! Bengaluru FC beats Odisha FC 2-1 Two goals - Shivashakti Narayan in 97 minutes and Roy Krishna in 121 minutes - have helped Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC in a highly intense contest in the second quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2022. Referee Dipu Roy issued eight cards - seven yellow and one red - in the match. Bengaluru FC will play the winner of Hyderabad-Rajasthan United in the semifinals.

121’ GOOAL! Bengaluru FC 2-1 Odisha FC Roy Krishna scores and wins it for Bengaluru FC.

115’ GOOAL! Bengaluru FC 1-1 Odisha FC Diego Mauricio cancels out Bengaluru FC’s one goal lead. He scores a brilliant header from Sahil Panwar’s free-kick!

110’

Miss! Sivasakthi misses a chance to double Bengaluru FC’s lead. Odisha FC goalkeeper Ralte comes in his way; the ball goes out of play.

Second half of extra time starts

First half of extra time comes to end Bengaluru FC takes 1-0 lead through a Sivasakthi goal. Odisha FC will get 15 more minutes to make a comeback in the match.

105’

Miss! Raynier places the ball into the box, but Pedro comes in late and shoots it wide.

103’

Free kick! Thoiba puts a long throw-in as Pedro flicks the ball to Osama. But Osama heads the ball straight into Gurpreet’s hands.

Do you know? Sivasakthi Narayanan has scored four goals in Durand Cup 2022 is as many matches.

97’ GOOAL! Bengaluru FC 1-0 Odisha FC Faisal’s cross finds Leon, who gets a shot away that Ralte wards off, but he fails to collect the ball, and Sivasakthi sends it home. Bengaluru FC goes 1-0 up in the extra time.

94’ Bengaluru FC makes a couple of changes Sivasakthi, Faisal in Chhetri, Parag out

91’

Bengaluru FC goes for an attack down the left, and Parag swings the ball in. Chhetri has left it for Krishna, but he can’t get it under control.

90’ Regulation Time Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC can’t score in regulation time, so the match will now head into extra time.

80’ Shubham gets red card Second yellow for Shubham. He pulls Leon down and gets the second yellow card down the flank. The referee sends him off the pitch. Odisha FC is now down to 10 men. The match is likely to go into extra time.

79’

One change for Odisha FC: Nandha goes off the field, and Soosairaj comes into the pitch.

75’

Free kick! Shubham brings down Roshan. Javi attempts free kick, but Jovanovic fails to put it inside the goal.

70’

Play stops. Players from both sides are separating Raynier and Ramires. Raynier receives a yellow card for shoving Ramires with his hands.

66’ A couple of changes for Odisha FC Pedro, Thoiba in Jerry, Saul out

64’ Free kick! Shubham brings down Roshan just outside the Odisha FC box on the left. Javi takes the free kick, and Sandesh Jhingan heads it over the bar.

62’

Corner kick! Referee Dipu Roy stops play and takes the ball in his hand. It is not clear what happens. He consults the linesman and awards a corner kick to Bengaluru FC. Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau is not happy with the referee’s decision; he gets engaged in an argument with him.

55’

Roshan Singh and Subham engage in battle for control of the ball. Both players go down.

53’

Chance! Nandha gets a chance in the box to his right but fails to attempt a curling shot. The ball goes out of play.

52’

Throw in! Shubam with a long throw in the Bengaluru FC box. Mauricio fails to connect it. Roy Krishan clears the ball.

Second Half Begins! 45 minutes for Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC to get the scoreboard rolling. Odisha FC will hope to convert its near chances, while Bengaluru FC needs to be more aggressive.

FIRST HALF! Bengaluru FC 0-0 Odisha FC In the first half, both teams couldn’t supersede each other. Odisha FC could have taken the lead, but Mourico missed a big chance in the 34th minute. The first half has also seen a bit of physical football. Two players have received yellow cards.

45’

A couple of minutes has been added on at the end of this first half.

38’

Chance! Roy Krishna goes for an attack from left, attempts a long ranger, but misses it as he hits it over the crossbar.

37’

Roshan Singh receives yellow card for bringing down Subham.

34’

Big miss! Mauricio reaches the box on time but fails to connect a cross from Jerry. Odisha FC wastes a chance to take lead in the match.

29’

Free kick! Narender Gehlot receives a yellow card. He brings a cruising Roy Krishna down with a push and shoulder barrage outside the box.

28’

Attack from Bengaluru FC! Roy Krishan’s shot is blocked. Bruno goes for a long ranger, it goes over the bar.

24’

Foul! Rohit goes for a wild kick. The ball is nowhere near his leg; he gets a warning from referee Dipu Roy.

20’

Through pass from Delgado for Mauricio in the Bengaluru box. Parag clears the danger. Gurpreet safely collects the ball.

18’

Goal kick ! Tussle between Ramires and Nandha, and both players go down. Gurpreet takes a goal kick.

15’

Free kick! Bengaluru FC is on the attack. Javi goes down. He takes the free kick and passes it to Prabir. The ball goes out of play.

13’

Crespo for a volley in the Bengaluru box but misses it. Odisha FC keeps coming up with opportunities.

11’

Jerry and Nandha share passes before the latter takes shot. Gurpeet collects it.

7’

Chance! Saul Crespo provides a crucial pass to Mauricio. He fails to convert it, sending the ball out of play.

5’

Free kick! Raynier takes the kick; Chhetri clears it.

Kick Off! Bengaluru FC in whites starts from the right, while Odisha FC in red and black starts from the other half.

Starting Lineups out! Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet (GK), Parag, Jhingan, Jovanovic, Roshan, Prabir, Ramires, Javi, Rohit, Chhetri, Krishna. Odisha FC: Ralte (GK), Gahlot, Malik, Delgado, Shubham, Sahil, Raynier, Nandha, Jerry, Crespo, Mauricio.

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will lock horns in the second quarterfinal of the 2022 Durand Cup, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, on Saturday, searching for a place in the semifinals.

The Blues finished second in the group stage with two wins and two draws, while the Odisha side topped Group D with four wins in as many games.

“Over the course of the group stage, we went up against different teams. Every game we’ve played has been a step up for us, and Saturday’s game against Odisha will be another step in that process. We’ve tried to win all these games, but the bigger picture has been the preparation for the League season that starts in a month’s time,” said Bengaluru FC coach Grayson, speaking to the media on the eve of the game.

Bengaluru began their campaign in Kolkata with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur, before a convincing 4-0 win over Indian Air Force FT. Draws against FC Goa (2-2) and Mohammedan SC (1-1) saw them finish with eight points in Group A, two behind the Kolkata side.

Odisha has made a host of summer signings, with Michael Soosairaj, Narender Gahlot, Raynier Fernandes (loan from Mumbai City FC), and Lalthuammawia Ralte among the Indian arrivals.

Josep Gombau’s side has six new foreign personnel, having re-acquired the services of Carlos Delgado and Diego Mauricio, alongside Victor Rodrigues, Osama Malik, Pedro Martin, and Saul Crespo.

“Odisha has done very well to win the four games so far. They’re a team that has a few new faces in their squad, but we’ve got to focus on ourselves. While this is a step up in our preparations for the start of the season, I also believe this will be a step up for Odisha in terms of the opposition they’ve faced. We know their strengths and weaknesses and we have to try and make sure that they don’t cause us too much trouble in and out of possession,” added Grayson.

Striker Sunil Chhetri and Sivasakthi Narayanan lead the scoring charts for the Blues with three goals apiece, while Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Crespo have three each for Odisha heading into Saturday’s encounter.