MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal earns three points for East Bengal in a narrow away win over Hyderabad FC

The visitor, donning a Blue and White jersey, registered its third win of the season by producing an attacking display right from the start of the game.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 22:02 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
File Photo: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrating with teammates in the ISL
File Photo: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrating with teammates in the ISL | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrating with teammates in the ISL | Photo Credit: PTI

East Bengal’s outing at Hyderabad ended on a winning note as the home side suffered an agonising 1-0 loss, its 11th loss in the season, in an Indian Super League (ISL) game at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Saturday. 

The visitor, donning a Blue and White jersey, registered its third win of the season by producing an attacking display right from the start of the game.

East Bengal was winless since its Kalinga Super Cup victory last month and arrested its losing streak with a superb victory over the host, which is still searching for its maiden win this season.

The Saturday show wasn’t drab as fans turned up to support the home side which has been grappling with issues both on and off the field.

Amid chants of ‘Let’s Go Hyderabad, Let’s Go Hyderabad’ accorded with trumpets and drums creating a festive atmosphere, it was East Bengal which drew first blood, with its skipper Cleiton Silva scoring in the 11th minute.

Nishu Kumar’s cross was expertly steered into the top-right corner by Cleiton, beating goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh.

Both teams maintained their offensive approach, winning free kicks, only to miss the target. 

Hyderabad earned a corner just before half-time but Mohammad Rakip failed to equalise. The home side’s defence was constantly breached by EBFC forwards as it earned two corners at the stroke of half-time but Felico Brown’s attempted header couldn’t find the back of the net.

ALSO READ | Chennaiyin FC extends unbeaten run against Kerala Blasters at home

The desperation to earn an equaliser was visible with Hyderabad playing more aggressively later on in the second half, which saw Thangboi Sinto’s side fall to nine men in second-half injury time.

Alex Saji, who was impressive in defence throughout the game, got his second yellow after a rash challenge on VP Suhair while HFC’s captain Joao Victor was given marching orders after he tried to stifle PV Vishnu’s run in the final third with a push.

Sajad Parray was key for Hyderabad, making runs along the right flank, but East Bengal, with a perfect man-to-man marking, foiled the interceptions to register a crucial win.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hyderabad FC /

East Bengal /

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

Cleiton Silva /

Joao Victor

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants: UP 24-32 GG, Parteek gives Gujarat lead; Vishal Tate fires Haryana to 46-40 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal earns three points for East Bengal in a narrow away win over Hyderabad FC
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Serie A: Crisis-club Napoli held by Genoa ahead of Barca visit
    AFP
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Score: Ronaldo in starting XI, streaming info - Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. PVL 2024: Chennai brings joy to home crowd with a straight-set victory over Hyderabad
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal earns three points for East Bengal in a narrow away win over Hyderabad FC
    V.S. Aravind
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant moves to second after thumping win over NorthEast
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC Highlights, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal enough to earn three points for East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC highlights, MBSG 4-2 NEUFC, ISL 2023-24: Mariners blow away Highlanders to go second on the table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants: UP 24-32 GG, Parteek gives Gujarat lead; Vishal Tate fires Haryana to 46-40 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal earns three points for East Bengal in a narrow away win over Hyderabad FC
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Serie A: Crisis-club Napoli held by Genoa ahead of Barca visit
    AFP
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Score: Ronaldo in starting XI, streaming info - Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. PVL 2024: Chennai brings joy to home crowd with a straight-set victory over Hyderabad
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment