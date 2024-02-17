ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal earns three points for East Bengal in a narrow away win over Hyderabad FC

East Bengal’s outing at Hyderabad ended on a winning note as the home side suffered an agonising 1-0 loss, its 11th loss in the season, in an Indian Super League (ISL) game at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Saturday.

The visitor, donning a Blue and White jersey, registered its third win of the season by producing an attacking display right from the start of the game.

East Bengal was winless since its Kalinga Super Cup victory last month and arrested its losing streak with a superb victory over the host, which is still searching for its maiden win this season.

The Saturday show wasn’t drab as fans turned up to support the home side which has been grappling with issues both on and off the field.

Amid chants of ‘Let’s Go Hyderabad, Let’s Go Hyderabad’ accorded with trumpets and drums creating a festive atmosphere, it was East Bengal which drew first blood, with its skipper Cleiton Silva scoring in the 11th minute.

Nishu Kumar’s cross was expertly steered into the top-right corner by Cleiton, beating goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh.

Both teams maintained their offensive approach, winning free kicks, only to miss the target.

Hyderabad earned a corner just before half-time but Mohammad Rakip failed to equalise. The home side’s defence was constantly breached by EBFC forwards as it earned two corners at the stroke of half-time but Felico Brown’s attempted header couldn’t find the back of the net.

The desperation to earn an equaliser was visible with Hyderabad playing more aggressively later on in the second half, which saw Thangboi Sinto’s side fall to nine men in second-half injury time.

Alex Saji, who was impressive in defence throughout the game, got his second yellow after a rash challenge on VP Suhair while HFC’s captain Joao Victor was given marching orders after he tried to stifle PV Vishnu’s run in the final third with a push.

Sajad Parray was key for Hyderabad, making runs along the right flank, but East Bengal, with a perfect man-to-man marking, foiled the interceptions to register a crucial win.