ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad aims to break five-game losing streak against East Bengal

Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC welcomes East Bengal FC for an ISL match on Saturday at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad in an attempt to salvage pride.

Hyderabad, the 2021-22 champion, would want to arrest its five-game losing streak. The Nizams have lost 10 in total and have collected just four points from 14 games.

Head coach Thangboi Singto’s inexperience in guiding the team through troubled waters is clearly visible, with the Hyderabad side playing amid monetary troubles and off-field issues. During its last home game against FC Goa, the HFC staff raised up a banner requesting for their salaries.

Hyderabad has struggled to cope after a mass exodus of players which includes Odei Onaindia, Borja Herrera, Akash Mishra, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary and Javier Siveri.

In its last four games in the league, Hyderabad has failed to score in its last four games while conceding 12 goals.

Jeremy Zohminghlua, Amosa Lalnundanga, and Vijay Marandi have made their debuts recently and will be in action against East Bengal. Hyderabad will miss the services of Manoj Mohammad and Aaren D’Silva, who are nursing knee injuries.

East Bengal heads into the fixture on the back of consecutive defeats. Carles Cuadrat’s side went down 2-3 against NorthEast United before losing 0-1 against Mumbai City. But high on the Super Cup triumph, the Red and Gold Brigade will back itself to turn the tide on Saturday.

The Kolkata-based side roped in Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantic as a replacement for Jose Antonio Pardo, who has been ruled out of the season due to an injury.