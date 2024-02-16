MagazineBuy Print

AIFF chief meets Telangana CM for discussions on World Cup qualifier

Kalyan Chaubey explained in detail the logistics and expectations of the Federation and host Telangana Football Association before what he felt was a very “prestigious match”.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 19:04 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
TFA secretary G. Palguna, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, TFA chairman Dr. K. T. Mahi, Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy and Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography K. V. Reddy at the meeting in connection with the World Cup qualifier match in Hyderabad on Friday.
TFA secretary G. Palguna, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, TFA chairman Dr. K. T. Mahi, Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy and Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography K. V. Reddy at the meeting in connection with the World Cup qualifier match in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

TFA secretary G. Palguna, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, TFA chairman Dr. K. T. Mahi, Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy and Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography K. V. Reddy at the meeting in connection with the World Cup qualifier match in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in connection with Hyderabad hosting the World Cup qualifier match on June 6.

Chaubey explained in detail the logistics and expectations of the Federation and host Telangana Football Association before what he felt was a very “prestigious match”.

Chaubey was accompanied by TFA chairman Dr. K. T. Mahi and secretary G. Palguna.

“The primary focus of this meeting was the preparation and enhancement of Gachibowli Stadium for hosting the World Cup qualifier match between India and Kuwait,” Mahi informed.

“The AIFF chief outlined crucial improvements, including infrastructure upgrades and the allocation of seating for spectators to align with FIFA standards,” he disclosed.

READ: ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC puts four past Punjab FC for a resounding win

“I am also delighted to inform you that the Honourable Chief Minister has assured full cooperation and support for meeting all the necessary requirements. He has committed to facilitating the required improvisations at Gachibowli Stadium, which is already recognized as a FIFA-class facility,” Mahi said.

“On our behalf, TFA has assured the CM and AIFF President to utilise Gachibowli Stadium for hosting various prestigious football events, including ISL matches, I-League, Nationals, and league matches. This commitment underlines our collective effort to foster football development and provide a world-class platform for the sport in Hyderabad,” the TFA chairman said.

“We sincerely believe that the positive outcomes of this meeting mark a significant step forward in elevating football standards in Telangana. We appreciate the cooperation and commitment demonstrated by all involved in making this possible,” Palguna said.

“We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to hosting a successful FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in Hyderabad,” he added.

