Edwin Vanspaul signs new contract with Chennaiyin FC

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul has signed a new multi-year contract with Chennaiyin FC, the club announced on Thursday.

The defender from Tamil Nadu joined Chennaiyin ahead of the 2019-20 Indian Super League campaign and shone through in his debut season. His partnership with the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro was instrumental in CFC’s run to the final.

He was limited to a bit-part role in 2020-21 season, notching two assists in 14 outings.

“What I am feeling right now is beyond happiness. I am really thankful to everyone at Chennaiyin FC for showing that belief and faith in me, that they have retained me for the future,” Edwin said.

“I am really proud of everything I have gained in these two years so far at CFC. It is certainly a matter of huge importance for me to continue representing a two-time champion club of the ISL. The endeavour now is to keep improving and delivering more success hopefully to the club and our fans,” the CFC No. 8 further shared from his hometown.

Commenting on his ambitions for the future, Edwin added, “I wish to give my 200 percent at all times for the club. We need to bounce back and have a solid season next time around. Need to improve on the disappointments of last season and give our fans ample reason to cheer, hopefully in front of them in the stands, fingers crossed.”

“I hope I can bring happiness and smiles to the faces of all our fans. Even to my critics, I will prove myself and win you all over with my performances. I am continuing to work hard in the off-season.”

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Mrs. Vita Dani said, “All of us at CFC are overjoyed at Edwin continuing his journey with us. His versatility and humble work ethic has been testament to his time at the Marina Arena, and that is something that is not lost on us as well as our unconditional fans. I wish Edwin the very best in the coming seasons as we strive to bring success to the club in a holistic manner.”