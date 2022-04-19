I-League: Gokulam Kerala finishes on top with a creditable win

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC played true to its form to beat RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-1 in the concluding match of the I-League's first phase at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

The win saw Gokulam Kerala equalling the record of longest unbeaten stretch of 17 games (previously set by Churchill Brothers) and progressed to the championship leg with an advantage of four points over its nearest challenger, in the decisive phase of the tournament.

Gokulam Kerala FC got the win with contributions from Aminou Bouba, Luca Majcen and an own-goal from Punjab FC’s Joseph Yarney. RoundGlass Punjab produced the only reply through an own-goal from Aminou Bouba.

ALSO READ | AFC Cup: Williams hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan to win against Abahani Dhaka

Gokulam Kerala tallied 30 points to finish on top of the standings while Mohammedan Sporting came second with a tally of 26 points. RoundGlass Punjab came third with 23 points while debutant Sreenidi Deccan FC finished a creditable fourth with 21 points.

In another match played at the Naihati Stadium, Sudeva Delhi FC beat Kenkre FC by a solitary goal to finish its campaign on a winning note. Both Sudeva and Kenkre will now be fighting for relegation.