I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala cruises to win against Sreenidi Deccan

Sreenidi Deccan is third in the league standings with 20 points in 11 matches, while Gokulam sits fifth with 17 points from the same number of outings.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 18:02 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sreenidi Deccan’s Lalnuntluanga (right) and Gokulam Kerala’s Nili Perdomo engaged in a close tussle for supremacy in the I-League match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Sreenidi Deccan’s Lalnuntluanga (right) and Gokulam Kerala’s Nili Perdomo engaged in a close tussle for supremacy in the I-League match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan’s Lalnuntluanga (right) and Gokulam Kerala’s Nili Perdomo engaged in a close tussle for supremacy in the I-League match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gokulam Kerala scored an emphatic 4-1 win over Sreenidi Deccan FC in an I-League (2023-24) match at Deccan Arena Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Kerala outfit struck thrice in the first half to virtually put the match to bed.

Though the match was off to an even note, Kerala shot into the lead in the ninth minute, with Spanish striker Nili Perdomo catching the goalkeeper Albino Games on the wrong foot.

The home side pressed hard for an equaliser, and it came close through Rosenberg Gabriel’s scuffed shot in the 24th minute.

Kerala then doubled its lead through captain Alex Sanchez, who had the simple job of a tap-in at the back post after some good work down the right by Perdomo.

Soon, Sreenidi Deccan suffered another jolt when V.S. Sreekuttan was on target with a solo effort.

The second half also started on a bad note for the home team, as Alex Sanchez took advantage of a miscommunication between Albino Gomes and defender Sajid Dhot as he walked the ball into an empty net in the 52nd minute.

Substitute William Alves was brought down in the penalty box in the 75th minute, and he converted the resulting spot kick to put Sreenidi Deccan on the scoreboard, but the damage was already done.

Sreenidi Deccan is third in the league standings with 20 points in 11 matches, while Gokulam sits fifth with 17 points from the same number of outings.

