Gokulam Kerala registers first win in IWL, beat HOPS FC 1-0

India international Anju Tamang’s late first-half goal proved to be the only difference between the two sides, as the Malabarians also climbed to the top of the table with four points from two matches.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 20:56 IST

PTI
Next up for Gokulam Kerala is another assignment away from home, against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 20.
Next up for Gokulam Kerala is another assignment away from home, against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 20. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Next up for Gokulam Kerala is another assignment away from home, against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 20. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over HOPS FC in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

This was Gokulam’s first win in two matches, having drawn the first match goalless at home against Sethu FC.

India international Anju Tamang’s late first-half goal proved to be the only difference between the two sides, as the Malabarians also climbed to the top of the table with four points from two matches.

In a match that witnessed end-to-end action right from the kick-off, both teams started well by creating chances but they turned out to be futile ones.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC coach Vergetis looks to capitalise on positives, with hopes for success, in maiden ISL campaign

However, Gokulam Kerala finally found the breakthrough via Tamang in a crucial moment just before the half-time whistle.

Tamang showcased exceptional skill by executing a perfect header from a cross by Soumya Guguloth from the left, as she directed the ball into the back of the net in the added time of the first half.

As the minutes ticked by in the second half, the Malabarians retained command of the match, managing to keep the ball in the middle of the pitch. There were a few chances at either end, but both goalkeepers exhibited good resolve to keep their opponents at bay.

The 73rd minute saw Shilky Devi enter the referee’s books for a foul on an opponent player. Barring this incident, Gokulam showcased good control for most parts of the game, eventually returning home with the three points.

HOPS FC has, so far, lost both its opening games on home ground and will hope to turn things around when it takes on East Bengal FC on January 4 in Kolkata.

Next up for Gokulam Kerala is another assignment away from home, against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 20.

