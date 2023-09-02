ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo

Hyderabad FC announced on Saturday that it has signed midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo, who was born in Mizoram. The 20-year-old has joined the Nawabs on a three-year deal with an option for another year. He will be a part of the squad for the 2023-24 campaign.

“I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC and be a part of ISL this season,” said the youngster. “With the way the club shows trust in youngsters and what they have achieved as a team, it has been my long desire to be here, and I thank the coach and the Management for showing trust in me,” added Sailo, expressing his delight.

Sailo began his professional career playing for Punjab U15s. He spent three years honing his skills before joining Indian Arrows. Over time, he became a regular member of the first team in the I-League. In 2022, Sailo signed with Aizawl FC where he played in a midfield position and scored three goals in 19 games.

“I want to work hard and contribute to the club’s success while I evolve myself as a better player at the club,” added an excited Sailo.

Sailo is a diligent midfielder with a sharp vision for passing. He has already earned 28 appearances for the India U16s and has recently climbed up the ranks to the U19s. Sailo is now set to join Hyderabad FC’s first team, where he will have an opportunity to showcase his skills and strive to make a breakthrough into the starting lineup for the upcoming season.