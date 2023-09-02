MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo

Sailo began his professional career playing for Punjab U15s. He spent three years honing his skills before joining Indian Arrows.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 15:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad FC announced on Saturday that it has signed midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo.
Hyderabad FC announced on Saturday that it has signed midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo. | Photo Credit: ISL
infoIcon

Hyderabad FC announced on Saturday that it has signed midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo. | Photo Credit: ISL

Hyderabad FC announced on Saturday that it has signed midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo, who was born in Mizoram. The 20-year-old has joined the Nawabs on a three-year deal with an option for another year. He will be a part of the squad for the 2023-24 campaign.

“I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC and be a part of ISL this season,” said the youngster. “With the way the club shows trust in youngsters and what they have achieved as a team, it has been my long desire to be here, and I thank the coach and the Management for showing trust in me,” added Sailo, expressing his delight.

ALSO READ
ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs centre-back Milos Drincic from Montenegro on one-year deal

Sailo began his professional career playing for Punjab U15s. He spent three years honing his skills before joining Indian Arrows. Over time, he became a regular member of the first team in the I-League. In 2022, Sailo signed with Aizawl FC where he played in a midfield position and scored three goals in 19 games.

“I want to work hard and contribute to the club’s success while I evolve myself as a better player at the club,” added an excited Sailo.

Sailo is a diligent midfielder with a sharp vision for passing. He has already earned 28 appearances for the India U16s and has recently climbed up the ranks to the U19s. Sailo is now set to join Hyderabad FC’s first team, where he will have an opportunity to showcase his skills and strive to make a breakthrough into the starting lineup for the upcoming season.

Related Topics

Hyderabad FC /

Indian Arrows

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Streaming, Scorecard Updates: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India 6/0 (1 over); Rohit, Gill open vs Pakistan; where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, fantasy team, toss
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Clifford Miranda names 23-member squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023: Jamshedpur FC signs Emil Benny on a two year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala Football Association bids for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match
    Stan Rayan
  5. FCG 1-2 MBSG highlights, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats FC Goa to book final clash with rival Emami East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Streaming, Scorecard Updates: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India 6/0 (1 over); Rohit, Gill open vs Pakistan; where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, fantasy team, toss
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment