Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score and updates, HFC v MBSG ISL 2023-24, preview, lineups and more

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Livestream and telecast info

When will the Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL match start?

The Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 2 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Where to watch the Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL match?

The Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.