Key Updates
- December 02, 2023 18:25Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Livestream and telecast info
When will the Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL match start?
The Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 2 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Where to watch the Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL match?
The Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- December 02, 2023 18:24Match Preview - HFC vs MBSG
Hyderabad FC is set to host Mohun Bagan SG in its eight Indian Super League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Mohun Bagan is in flying form in the ISL, having won four out of its four matches so far and is sitting high up the table. However, it has lost its last two matches against Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC in the AFC Cup, knocking it out of the running in the group stage.
Hyderabad is struggling as well being last in the league table and haven’t won a single league game this season so far. In it’s last match it was dealt a defeat away from home by league leaders, Kerala Blasters FC.
Latest on Sportstar
- Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score and updates, HFC v MBSG ISL 2023-24, preview, lineups and more
- IPL 2024 Auction: Scouts reveal domestic middle-order batters, fast bowlers likely to be hot property on December 19
- Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10
- Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 10
- EURO 2024 draw: All you need to know about European Championship draw, pots, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE