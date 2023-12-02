MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score and updates, HFC v MBSG ISL 2023-24, preview, lineups and more

HFC vs MBSG: Live score and match updates of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan SG from the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Updated : Dec 02, 2023 18:25 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jason Cummings for Mohun Bagan in the ISL
FILE PHOTO: Jason Cummings for Mohun Bagan in the ISL | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ DEBASISH BHADURI
FILE PHOTO: Jason Cummings for Mohun Bagan in the ISL | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ DEBASISH BHADURI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live blog from the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Indian Super League match. This was Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the pre-match build-up and bringing you live updates from the clash.

  • December 02, 2023 18:25
    Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Livestream and telecast info

    When will the Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL match start?

    The Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 2 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. 

    Where to watch the Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL match?

    The Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • December 02, 2023 18:24
    Match Preview - HFC vs MBSG

    Hyderabad FC is set to host Mohun Bagan SG in its eight Indian Super League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. 

    Mohun Bagan is in flying form in the ISL, having won four out of its four matches so far and is sitting high up the table. However, it has lost its last two matches against Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC in the AFC Cup, knocking it out of the running in the group stage. 

    Hyderabad is struggling as well being last in the league table and haven’t won a single league game this season so far. In it’s last match it was dealt a defeat away from home by league leaders, Kerala Blasters FC. 

