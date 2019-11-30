I-League: Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: Former champions square off in season opener

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the I-League season opener between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan at Aizawl. This is Anirudh and I will be taking you through proceedings this afternoon.











The 2019-20 season of the Hero I-League kicks off on November 30. A total of 110 matches will be played across 17 weeks, with 45 foreign nationals taking part.

The newly-promoted TRAU FC will be one of the 11 participating clubs this season. For the first time in the I-League, there will be a derby separate from the famous Kolkata derby when TRAU FC locks horns with fellow Imphal club NEROCA FC.

Hero I-League | Full schedule, fixtures and where to watch

On Day One, Aizawl FC hosts Bagan in the afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. Bagan has roped in Spaniard Kibu Vicuna this season along with a fleet of Spaniards in a clear departure from established norms. The side under Vicuna has been together for about five months now and have played at least three competitive tournaments going into Saturday’s opener.

'100 percent ready'

Ahead of the contest, head coach Jose Antonio Vicuna said, “We are working together almost five months. We have prepared the team to be 100 percent ready to play first game. We respect Aizawl because we know they are a good team and it’s going to be a tough match but we want to start well the competition and come back to Kolkata with three points.”

Aizawl, the 2016-17 champion, has managed to retain the nucleus of the side which turned up for it least season and has also made some new signings. The likes of Liberian defensive wall Alfred Jaryan and his partner Richard Kasagga of Uganda are still around and so are midfielders like David, Isac, Lalremsanga, Rocharzela. Aizawl even has William Lalnunfella back from a brief flirtation with Bagan. Ayush Dev Chetri and Techi Tatra are two young forwards who would be looking to make a mark if played.

Bagan, meanwhile, has a familiar Debjit back in goal, while Kim Kima and Arijit Bagui are a couple of familiar names which are likely to be seen in their defence line again. However, Bagan also has new foreign faces at the back in Trinidadian Daniel Cyrus and Spaniard Francisco Munoz. Fran Morante and Joseba Beitia are another couple of Spanish footballers who will be seen leading the Bagan attack this season.

WHERE TO WATCH: The I-League will be telecast on DSport.

Match details: Kickoff at 2pm, Aizawl.