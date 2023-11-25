I-League 2023-24 points table LIVE: Mohammedan Sporting Club at the top, I-League standings

The I-League 2023-24 season kicked off with Real Kashmir FC hosting Rajasthan United Football Club on October 28 at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar.

With a promotion slot on the cards for the winner, iconic Kolkata club Mohammedan Sporting Club is currently leading the second-tier of Indian football league after six matches.

As the I-League 2023-24 season is underway, here are the real-time standings of the teams in Indian Football’s second-tier league.