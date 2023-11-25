I-League 2023-24 points table LIVE: Mohammedan Sporting Club at the top, I-League standings

The I-League 2023-24 season kicked off with Real Kashmir FC hosting Rajasthan United Football Club on October 28 at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar.
With a promotion slot on the cards for the winner, iconic Kolkata club Mohammedan Sporting Club is currently leading the second-tier of Indian football league after six matches.
As the I-League 2023-24 season is underway, here are the real-time standings of the teams in Indian Football’s second-tier league.
|Position
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mohammedan Sporting Club
|6
|5
|1
|0
|15
|4
|11
|16
|2
|Sreenidi Deccan Football Club
|6
|4
|1
|1
|18
|6
|12
|13
|3
|Shillong Lajong FC
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|7
|4
|12
|4
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|6
|8
|10
|5
|Real Kashmir FC
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|4
|4
|9
|6
|Aizawl FC
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|9
|1
|9
|7
|Delhi Football Club
|5
|2
|1
|2
|12
|9
|3
|7
|8
|Churchill Brothers FC Goa
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|7
|9
|Inter Kashi
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|7
|10
|Namdhari Football Club
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|11
|NEROCA FC
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|17
|-12
|4
|12
|Rajasthan United Football Club
|6
|1
|0
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|3
|13
|TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union)
|7
|0
|1
|6
|2
|21
|-19
|1
