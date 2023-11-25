MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24 points table LIVE: Mohammedan Sporting Club at the top, I-League standings

As the I-League 2023-24 season is underway, here are the real-time standings of the teams in Indian Football’s second-tier league.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 22:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mohammedan Sporting players celebrating after scoring against Rajasthan United.
FILE PHOTO: Mohammedan Sporting players celebrating after scoring against Rajasthan United. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mohammedan Sporting players celebrating after scoring against Rajasthan United. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The I-League 2023-24 season kicked off with Real Kashmir FC hosting Rajasthan United Football Club on October 28 at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar.

With a promotion slot on the cards for the winner, iconic Kolkata club Mohammedan Sporting Club is currently leading the second-tier of Indian football league after six matches.

As the I-League 2023-24 season is underway, here are the real-time standings of the teams in Indian Football’s second-tier league.

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Mohammedan Sporting Club 6 5 1 0 15 4 11 16
2 Sreenidi Deccan Football Club 6 4 1 1 18 6 12 13
3 Shillong Lajong FC 6 3 3 0 11 7 4 12
4 Gokulam Kerala FC 5 3 1 1 14 6 8 10
5 Real Kashmir FC 5 3 0 2 8 4 4 9
6 Aizawl FC 5 3 0 2 10 9 1 9
7 Delhi Football Club 5 2 1 2 12 9 3 7
8 Churchill Brothers FC Goa 5 2 1 2 8 5 3 7
9 Inter Kashi 5 2 1 2 9 11 -2 7
10 Namdhari Football Club 5 1 1 3 4 9 -5 4
11 NEROCA FC 6 1 1 4 5 17 -12 4
12 Rajasthan United Football Club 6 1 0 5 7 15 -8 3
13 TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union) 7 0 1 6 2 21 -19 1

