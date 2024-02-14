MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan closes down gap with Mohammedan SC; TRAU, NEROCA battle relegation

While Sreenidi Deccan had experienced somewhat of a slip early-on, Mohammedan Sporting’s recent losses meant that the Deccan Warriors have roared back in the title race.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 19:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sreenidi Deccan currently stands at 26 points from 13 matches, five points behind the Black and White Brigade, with a game in hand.
Sreenidi Deccan currently stands at 26 points from 13 matches, five points behind the Black and White Brigade, with a game in hand. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan currently stands at 26 points from 13 matches, five points behind the Black and White Brigade, with a game in hand. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Sreenidi Deccan closed the gap on Mohammedan Sporting at the top of the I-League table, with a comfortable 3-0 victory against bottom-dweller TRAU FC at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based side’s Nigerian midfielder Rilwan Hassan and Colombian forward David Munoz were at the heart of the performance, netting a goal apiece in the first half. Substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika added a third in second-half injury time.

While Sreenidi Deccan had experienced somewhat of a slip earlier in the season, Mohammedan Sporting’s recent losses after the restart of the I-League meant that the Deccan Warriors have roared back in the title race.

They currently stand at 26 points from 13 matches, five points behind the Black and White Brigade, with a game in hand.

TRAU FC, on the other hand, remained rooted to the bottom of the league table with seven points from 13 matches. It is locked in a relegation battle with its rival from across the down, NEROCA FC. Both the Imphal sides remain on the same number of points for now.

Namdhari FC returns to winning ways

Debutant Namdhari Football Club registered its third win in the I-League 2023-24 when it edged past NEROCA FC 3-2 at the Namdhari Stadium on Wednesday.

Namdhari FC celebrates winning the I-League match against NEROCA FC at the Namdhari Stadium.
Namdhari FC celebrates winning the I-League match against NEROCA FC at the Namdhari Stadium. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
lightbox-info

Namdhari FC celebrates winning the I-League match against NEROCA FC at the Namdhari Stadium. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Both Namdhari FC and NEROCA FC are struggling in the ongoing league and languishing at 11th and 12th positions, respectively. While the win on Wednesday gave Namdhari a sense of relief, it didn’t make its position any more comfortable in the league table.

After the win over NEROCA, the home side is still 11th, though its points tally has gone up to 12 from 13 matches.

The visiting side came close to snatching a point till a last-minute goal by substitute Peter Seiminthang Haokip sealed success for the host.

The other two goalscorers for Namdhari were Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. For NEROCA, Sajal Bag and Mohammed Sarif Khan found the net.

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
