I-League: Gokulam Kerala signs Shoib Akhtar

Gokulam Kerala FC has signed Manipur’s Shoib Akhtar for the upcoming edition of the I-League. The 21-year-old defender played for Neroca FC last season, in which he started in 10 matches.

“Gokulam Kerala has always supported young players and I see joining the club as a major step in my football career,” said Shoib. “There are several players from Manipur in the team and I believe I would be able to make a mark.”

Gokulam’s president VC Praveen hoped Shoib would be an asset to the club in the future. “We need to increase our squad depth and prepare well for the I-League and AFC Cup,” he said. “We wish Shoib all the success at the club.”