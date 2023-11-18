I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan SC moves top of the table; NEROCA FC earns first win of the season

Football thrives on the unpredictability of chances and it’s essential to grasp these fleeting opportunities when they arise.

Mohammedan Sporting did just that against Rajasthan United FC to notch up a fine 2-1 win in the 2023-24 I-League at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Saturday. For Mohammedan Sporting, Bikash Singh Sagolsem and Eddie Hernandez were the scorers. Ragav Gupta reduced the margin for Rajasthan United.

The win helped Mohammedan Sporting leapfrog Gokulam Kerala to the top of the points table, albeit temporarily. It now has 13 points from five matches, including four wins and a draw. Rajasthan United is languishing at the 12th spot with three points from five matches. This was the Kolkata side’s third win on the trot.

It was Rajasthan United which started the match on an attacking note and created a flurry of chances. However, the profligacy of the forwards meant that they couldn’t find the net in the first half.

Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, struggled initially and took time to settle down. It missed the services of Argentinian forward, Alexis Gomez, and Uzbekistan midfielder, Mirjalol Kasimov, both of whom were suspended for the match.

Rajasthan United found a consolation goal in the dying minutes of the match. Ragav Gupta hit a long ranger from outside the box to score a brilliant goal. However it was too little, too late.

Aniket Panchal’s last-minute strike fetches NEROCA FC season’s first win

Debutants Namdhari Football Club’s first 2023-24 I-League outing away from home didn’t prove to be a memorable one as they went down to NEROCA FC 1-2 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

NERCOCA, on the other hand, have a reason to celebrate as it was their first three-pointer this season. And for that, the major credit should go to Aniket Panchal, who scored the winning goal for them during the add-one time.

NEROCA shot into the lead in the 37th minute through Anongshangbam Sushil Meitei, but Namdhari in the 63rd minute when its Spanish midfielder Imanol Arana Sadaba found the target. The Punjab side, however, had to return home empty-handed as Panchal made all the difference between the two teams.

Both Namdhari FC and NEROCA FC have four points each though the latter have played five matches compared to Namdhari’s four.