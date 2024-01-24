MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit

India, having lost its first two matches to Australia (0-2) and Uzbekistan (0-3), had started its third and final group-stage game against Syria as a must-win fixture.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 07:49 IST , Doha, Qatar - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
India coach Igor Stimac during the AFC Asian Cup game against Syria.
India coach Igor Stimac during the AFC Asian Cup game against Syria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India coach Igor Stimac during the AFC Asian Cup game against Syria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Doha, Qatar

India’s coach Igor Stimac said that his injection of ‘fresh legs’ later on in the game proved to be ineffective and that was one of the possible reasons why Syria snatched the game away from the Blue Tigers in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

“We had a clear plan to take the game into 60 minutes with the clean sheet and to bring on fresh legs, which I was hoping would give us something and get an impact on this team in the last 30 minutes,” Stimac told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“That, obviously didn’t happen. I think Udanta was the only one who came on as a substitute who had few things to offer. Others didn’t have any impact whatsoever. That’s what killed us today,” he added.

India, having lost its first two matches to Australia (0-2) and Uzbekistan (0-3), had started its third and final group-stage game against Syria as a must-win fixture. But Omar Khrbin’s strike in the 76th minute shut the door for it, with a 0-1 loss at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

The loss meant India failed to earn a single point as well as score a single goal in the tournament, with three losses, keeping its performance the second-worst in five appearances in the Asian Cup. Only the 2011 edition ranks below it, with the number of goals conceded at 13 compared to six this time around.

“The quality between Syrian and Indian players was the difference. Because the No. 7 who came on the pitch (from the bench), his market value is double the market value of my 11 players,” Stimac said.

Khrbin has been remarkable for his club Al Wahda this season, with 14 goal contributions (12 goals, two assists) in 15 games so far, in the top division of the United Arab Emirates’ league. The 30-year-old was introduced on the pitch in the second half by Hector Cuper and his strike proved to be the winner ultimately.

“On the market, he is worth 4.5 million (euros) and the starting 11 of India are worth 2.5 million (euros). That’s what I mean when we speak about the difference in execution in the final third,” Stimac said.

The Croat added that the result, however demotivating might it be, will help the team learn from its mistakes for the next round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

“For me, satisfaction comes from watching my team create chances against against sides like Australia. Uzbekistan and Syria. And that’s what we need to be happy about,” he said.

The Blue Tigers, led by Sunil Chhetri, will play Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers next, scheduled on March 21 and 26, respectively.

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

AFC Asian Cup /

Igor Stimac /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Tajikistan beats 10-man Lebanon to qualify for Round of 16
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games
    AP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Organisers relieved as Sinner avoids late late show
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference, best third-placed teams
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Kalinga Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala, Punjab FC end campaign with drab 0-0 draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mumbai City FC edges Chennaiyin FC 1-0 to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Allowing Indian-origin players to represent tricolour would be huge help for Indian football: Igor Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal highlights, Kalinga Super Cup: Red and Gold win Kolkata Derby 3-1 to set up semifinal clash with Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Tajikistan beats 10-man Lebanon to qualify for Round of 16
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games
    AP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Organisers relieved as Sinner avoids late late show
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference, best third-placed teams
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment