Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit

Doha, Qatar

India’s coach Igor Stimac said that his injection of ‘fresh legs’ later on in the game proved to be ineffective and that was one of the possible reasons why Syria snatched the game away from the Blue Tigers in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

“We had a clear plan to take the game into 60 minutes with the clean sheet and to bring on fresh legs, which I was hoping would give us something and get an impact on this team in the last 30 minutes,” Stimac told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“That, obviously didn’t happen. I think Udanta was the only one who came on as a substitute who had few things to offer. Others didn’t have any impact whatsoever. That’s what killed us today,” he added.

India, having lost its first two matches to Australia (0-2) and Uzbekistan (0-3), had started its third and final group-stage game against Syria as a must-win fixture. But Omar Khrbin’s strike in the 76th minute shut the door for it, with a 0-1 loss at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

The loss meant India failed to earn a single point as well as score a single goal in the tournament, with three losses, keeping its performance the second-worst in five appearances in the Asian Cup. Only the 2011 edition ranks below it, with the number of goals conceded at 13 compared to six this time around.

“The quality between Syrian and Indian players was the difference. Because the No. 7 who came on the pitch (from the bench), his market value is double the market value of my 11 players,” Stimac said.

Khrbin has been remarkable for his club Al Wahda this season, with 14 goal contributions (12 goals, two assists) in 15 games so far, in the top division of the United Arab Emirates’ league. The 30-year-old was introduced on the pitch in the second half by Hector Cuper and his strike proved to be the winner ultimately.

“On the market, he is worth 4.5 million (euros) and the starting 11 of India are worth 2.5 million (euros). That’s what I mean when we speak about the difference in execution in the final third,” Stimac said.

The Croat added that the result, however demotivating might it be, will help the team learn from its mistakes for the next round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

“For me, satisfaction comes from watching my team create chances against against sides like Australia. Uzbekistan and Syria. And that’s what we need to be happy about,” he said.

The Blue Tigers, led by Sunil Chhetri, will play Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers next, scheduled on March 21 and 26, respectively.