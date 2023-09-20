MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch Indian football in Asian Games 2023?

IND v BAN: Get the live streaming and telecast information of the Asian Games football match between India and Bangladesh.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 19:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

India men’s national football team will take on Bangladesh in the 19th edition of the Asian Games at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Thursday.

India came out with all the gusto against host China in its opening match of the Games, but ran out of steam in the second half, ultimately losing 1-5 in the process.

Key stats
Head-to-head
Matches: 35
India: 18
Bangladesh: 5
Draw: 12
Form guide (all competitions)
India: L-L-L-W-D
Bangladesh: D-D-L-W-L

Despite the result, the Blue Tigers will take heart from the shift they put in till the bitter end, and will hope for a better showing against Bangladesh, with reinforcements coming in in the form of defender Narender Gahlot, and attackers Gurkirat Singh and Aniket Jadhav.

RELATED | India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Indian women’s football match?

As things currently stand, India is at the bottom of Group A, but will be looking to bounce back and stake its claim for a spot in the Round of 16 later on. The top two teams in each group will secure themselves a spot in the knockouts, and will be joined by four out of the five best second-placed teams.

Streaming/Telecast info
Where and when is the Asian Games match between India and Bangladesh happening?
The match between India and Bangladesh will be played in the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou on September 21, Thursday at 1:30 pm IST.
Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Bangladesh?
The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24 Quiz — Set 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch Indian football in Asian Games 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi will miss another game for Inter Miami after leaving Toronto match early
    AP
  5. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023: MAS 1/0 (0.2) Rain stops Malaysia run chase - IND-W vs MAS-W updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24 Quiz — Set 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24: Head-to-head record, stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. KBFC vs BFC, ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to open season on a high against Bengaluru FC
    Stan Rayan
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs former Dundee United centre-back Ryan Edwards
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24 Quiz — Set 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch Indian football in Asian Games 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi will miss another game for Inter Miami after leaving Toronto match early
    AP
  5. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023: MAS 1/0 (0.2) Rain stops Malaysia run chase - IND-W vs MAS-W updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment