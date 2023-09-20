India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch Indian football in Asian Games 2023?

India men’s national football team will take on Bangladesh in the 19th edition of the Asian Games at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Thursday.

India came out with all the gusto against host China in its opening match of the Games, but ran out of steam in the second half, ultimately losing 1-5 in the process.

Key stats Head-to-head Matches: 35 India: 18 Bangladesh: 5 Draw: 12 Form guide (all competitions) India: L-L-L-W-D Bangladesh: D-D-L-W-L

Despite the result, the Blue Tigers will take heart from the shift they put in till the bitter end, and will hope for a better showing against Bangladesh, with reinforcements coming in in the form of defender Narender Gahlot, and attackers Gurkirat Singh and Aniket Jadhav.

As things currently stand, India is at the bottom of Group A, but will be looking to bounce back and stake its claim for a spot in the Round of 16 later on. The top two teams in each group will secure themselves a spot in the knockouts, and will be joined by four out of the five best second-placed teams.