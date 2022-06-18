India women to participate in WU23 three-nations tournament in Sweden

The Indian senior women’s national team will be travelling to Sweden for an exposure trip to participate in the WU23 three-nations tournament.

They will play against Sweden and USA, both of which are to be played in Sweden from June 22-28. Suren Chettri (the head coach of the U20 Women’s team and Indian Arrows Women’s team) is going to lead the camp as an interim head coach.

The 23-member Indian contingent is currently in a training camp in Pune. The camp started on June 13.