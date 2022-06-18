Football India India India women to participate in WU23 three-nations tournament in Sweden The Indian women’s national team will be travelling to Sweden for a three-nations tournament from June 13. PTI New Delhi 18 June, 2022 14:15 IST The Indian team is currently at a training camp in Pune. - M. Moorthy (File) PTI New Delhi 18 June, 2022 14:15 IST The Indian senior women’s national team will be travelling to Sweden for an exposure trip to participate in the WU23 three-nations tournament.ALSO READ - Stimac one of the best managers I played under - ChhetriThey will play against Sweden and USA, both of which are to be played in Sweden from June 22-28. Suren Chettri (the head coach of the U20 Women’s team and Indian Arrows Women’s team) is going to lead the camp as an interim head coach.The 23-member Indian contingent is currently in a training camp in Pune. The camp started on June 13.FixturesJune 22, 2022: Sweden vs India, 9.30PM (IST) June 25, 2022: India vs USA, 6.30PM (IST) Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :