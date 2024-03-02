MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Football: AIFF legal head writes to PM Modi, Amit Shah, accuses president Chaubey of corruption

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhattacharjee said Chaubey worked out “corruption avenues” through non transparent tender process and preferential allotment of tender.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 20:56 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
AIFF’s principal advisor Bhattacharjee also alleged that AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey made attempts to “siphon off money from the federation’s exchequer” and used the federation’s fund for personal expenses.
AIFF’s principal advisor Bhattacharjee also alleged that AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey made attempts to “siphon off money from the federation’s exchequer” and used the federation’s fund for personal expenses. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

AIFF’s principal advisor Bhattacharjee also alleged that AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey made attempts to “siphon off money from the federation’s exchequer” and used the federation’s fund for personal expenses. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Principal legal advisor Nilanjan Bhattacharjee on Saturday made serious “corruption allegations” against president Kalyan Chaubey, who termed them baseless and said he would take legal action.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nilanjan said Chaubey worked out “corruption avenues” through a non-transparent tender process and preferential allotment of tender.

“All these (allegations) are baseless. I will reply legally.”Kalyan Chaubey to PTI after reading the allegations in the letter.

Nilanjan also alleged that Chaubey made attempts to “siphon off money from the federation’s exchequer” and used AIFF funds for personal expenses.

“...through coercion and at his subservient interest, allotted numerous tenders such as broadcasting of I-League (last season), IWL, Santosh Trophy in favour of one (company; name withheld) which happens to be close to the incumbent president,” Nilanjan wrote in the letter, which is in possession of PTI.

“Further tenders running into crores were allotted to the same service provider for broadcasting of futsal and other such tournaments,” he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was also marked to Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

He said even the tender for the ongoing Santosh Trophy was also given to the same entity.

Nilanjan claimed that when he suggested safeguards in subsequent tenders, Chaubey attempted to “malign” his image and professional integrity.

“Crores of money have been spent by the current president for his personal trips, hotel stays. For his numerous Bangalore trips alone, a conservative estimation of more than Rs 40 lakhs has been spent to fund his business class travel, local conveyance and hotel stays.”

When contacted, Chaubey said he had gone through the allegations and he would take legal action. “All these (allegations) are baseless. I will reply legally,” he said.

Nilanjan said he was appointed after Chaubey took charge as AIFF head in September 2022 and his tenure was extended recently. “My first tenure ended in October last year. It got extended by another year after that. But I would not care if I am terminated from my job,” he told PTI.

Nilanjan had earlier alleged that the AIFF did not pay him his retainership sum for a couple of months last year but later got it.

Related Topics

Kalyan Chaubey /

All India Football Federation /

Narendra Modi /

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Perry scores 44 as Royal Challengers Bangalore finishes on 131/6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Focus on line and length, rather than speed, paid dividends, says Tushar Deshpande
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, BFC 0-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: Still square with twenty minutes left
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Football: AIFF legal head writes to PM Modi, Amit Shah, accuses president Chaubey of corruption
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul, Deshpande keep Mumbai ahead against Tamil Nadu on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Indian Football: AIFF legal head writes to PM Modi, Amit Shah, accuses president Chaubey of corruption
    PTI
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin looks to surprise Odisha FC in last-ditch efforts for top-six finish
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Santosh Trophy: Mizoram seals remaining quarterfinal spot as defending champion Karnataka knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF women’s committee discusses appointment of new coaches
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant cruises to win against Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Perry scores 44 as Royal Challengers Bangalore finishes on 131/6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Focus on line and length, rather than speed, paid dividends, says Tushar Deshpande
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, BFC 0-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: Still square with twenty minutes left
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Football: AIFF legal head writes to PM Modi, Amit Shah, accuses president Chaubey of corruption
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul, Deshpande keep Mumbai ahead against Tamil Nadu on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment