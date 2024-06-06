India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Indian players who missed due to injuries

India will play its final two matches of the second round of 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers against Kuwait on June 6 at home before facing Qatar on June 11 away.

While the Blue Tigers are presented with a historic opportunity to reach the qualifiers’ third round for the first time, their coach Igor Stimac has endured several setbacks in preparation for these crucial matches. One such blow was the ACL injury to Mumbai City FC defender Akash Mishra.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?

After the conclusion of the ISL, Stimac announced a list of 41 probables for a four-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar. However, out of the 41 only 27 players could make the cut as a lot of players were ruled out due to injuries.

From NorthEast United FC’s Parthib Gogoi to Kerala Blasters’ Vibin Mohanan, several top performers of the ISL 2023-24 season have been ruled out with injuries.

Here’s list of players who missed out:

Defenders: Naorem Rosham Singh, Akash Mishra, Muhammad Hammad

Midfielders: Mohammad Yasir, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Isak Vanlalruratfela, Deepak Tangri

Forwards: Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Parthib Gogoi