MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Indian players who missed due to injuries

India will play its final two matches of the second round of 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers without several important players.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 07:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Akash Mishra (6-orange) in action against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Akash Mishra (6-orange) in action against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Akash Mishra (6-orange) in action against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

India will play its final two matches of the second round of 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers against Kuwait on June 6 at home before facing Qatar on June 11 away.

While the Blue Tigers are presented with a historic opportunity to reach the qualifiers’ third round for the first time, their coach Igor Stimac has endured several setbacks in preparation for these crucial matches. One such blow was the ACL injury to Mumbai City FC defender Akash Mishra.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?

After the conclusion of the ISL, Stimac announced a list of 41 probables for a four-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar. However, out of the 41 only 27 players could make the cut as a lot of players were ruled out due to injuries.

From NorthEast United FC’s Parthib Gogoi to Kerala Blasters’ Vibin Mohanan, several top performers of the ISL 2023-24 season have been ruled out with injuries.

Here’s list of players who missed out:

Defenders: Naorem Rosham Singh, Akash Mishra, Muhammad Hammad

Midfielders: Mohammad Yasir, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Isak Vanlalruratfela, Deepak Tangri

Forwards: Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Parthib Gogoi

Related Topics

India /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Kuwait /

ISL /

Indian Super League /

Igor Stimac /

Akash Mishra /

Mumbai City FC /

NorthEast United FC /

Kerala Blasters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Juma Miyagi runout for Uganda vs Papua New Guinea after crucial partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Indian players who missed due to injuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Warner, Stoinis fifties take AUS to 164/5 vs OMA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Chhetri farewell: A timeline on the Indian football captain before his retirement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch PAK vs USA match live?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Indian players who missed due to injuries
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri farewell: A timeline on the Indian football captain before his retirement
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: ‘Win will be a farewell gift for Sunil Chhetri,’ says Subhasish Bose
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tiri signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Brandon Fernandes looks to make Chhetri’s swansong memorable
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Juma Miyagi runout for Uganda vs Papua New Guinea after crucial partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Indian players who missed due to injuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Warner, Stoinis fifties take AUS to 164/5 vs OMA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Chhetri farewell: A timeline on the Indian football captain before his retirement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch PAK vs USA match live?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment