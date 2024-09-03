Intercontinental Cup 2024: All you need to know, preview, full squad, schedule, format, team news

The Indian football team, in the first half of 2024, has undergone significant changes – a new coach in Manolo Marquez and a team without its record goalscorer Sunil Chhetri (as an active international footballer) for the first time in nearly two decades.

On Tuesday, September 3, it will test the waters against Mauritius, a country 55 spots below it in the first match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The land of Nizams also once belonged to Manolo Marquez, who had donned the colours of Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC as its head coach.

Manolo Marquez celebrates winning the ISL Final with Hyderabad FC in 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Marquez won the ISL title with Hyderabad in 2022. “I am very excited. It’s special to play the first game here in Hyderabad. It feels like a new stadium now with the new facilities here,” said Márquez at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

The world has gone a long way since. Marquez moved to FC Goa, Hyderabad FC plunged into a severe financial crisis before getting a new owner and now, the gaffer will take the pitch with the hopes of a larger fanbase – of over a billion people.

Which edition of Intercontinental Cup is this?

This is the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Cup, with the previous editions being played in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Who is the most successful team at the Intercontinental Cup?

India is the most successful team at the Intercontinental Cup, having won the first and latest editions of the tournament. In 2019, it beat Kenya 2-0 in the final while last year, it pipped Lebanon 2-0 to win the trophy.

The Indian men’s football team celebrate winning the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

Who is India playing at the Intercontinental Cup 2024?

India will play Mauritius and Syria at the Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Hyderabad. While the Blue Tigers have played Mauritius just once, seven years ago, their tryst with Syria is much more recent.

Syria played India in their final group stage match at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, earlier this year, with the former having the last laugh with a one-goal win to sail into the knockouts. A shot at redemption, on a much lower scale, might be on the horizon between the two.

Subhasish Bose of India looks dejected after the team’s defeat in the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Syria and India at Al Bayt Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Intercontinental Cup teams

India – FIFA Ranking: 124

Syria – FIFA Ranking: 93

Mauritius – FIFA Ranking: 179

What is the format of Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played in a round-robin format with each team playing each other once and the team with the highest points winning the title.

What is the Intercontinental Cup 2024 schedule?

Following the schedule of Intercontinental Cup 2024:

September 3, 2024 – India v Mauritius – 7:30 pm

September 6, 2024 – Mauritius v Syria – 7:30 pm

September 9, 2024 – India v Syria – 7:30 pm

Full squads of participating teams

India Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh. Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring. Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco. Mauritius Goalkeepers: Kevin Jean Louis, Jininio Dardon, Dorian Chiotti Defenders: Jordan Francois, Emmanuel Vincent, Linsay Rose, Dylan Collard, Brandon Citorah, Wilson Mootoo, Adriano Casimir, Bradley Antoin Midfielders: Jeremy Villeneuve, Adel Langue, Yannick Aristide, Linley Rita, Adrien Botlar, Gabriel Calliste, Desire Patate, Forwards: Jason Ferré, Aurelien Francois, Adrien Francois, Quentin Lalsingh, A Yia Syria Goalkeepers: Ahmad Madania, Esteban Glellel, Elias Hadaya Defenders: Thaer Krouma, Emiliano Amor, Aiham Ousou, Omar Midani, Ali Al Rina, Ahmed Faqa, Khaled Kourdoghli, Moayad Ajan, Muayad Al Khouli. Midfielders: Mohammad Al Marmour, Mohammed Osman, Elmar Abraham, Noah Shamoun, Dahelo Irandust Forwards: Alaa Al Dali, Mahmoud Al Aswad, Mohamad Al Hallak, Mustafa Abdullatif, Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Pablo Sabbag

Where is the Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, formerly known as Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. All matches will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

General view of the GMC Balayogii Stadium in Hyderabad, which is the home venue of the Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

The stadium has been renovated with floodlights and box seats and will have a capacity of 30,000 people.

What is the match-ball used at Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will use Nivia Astra-32, the ball which was also used in the previous edition of the tournament, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 SD and HD. It will also be live-streamed on JioCinema.

Moreover, real-time live updates of the Intercontinental Cup can be followed on the Sportstar website.