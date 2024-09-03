Intercontinental Cup 2024: All you need to know, preview, full squad, schedule, format, team news

The Indian football team, in the first half of 2024, has undergone significant changes – a new coach in Manolo Marquez and a team without its record goalscorer Sunil Chhetri (as an active international footballer) for the first time in nearly two decades.
On Tuesday, September 3, it will test the waters against Mauritius, a country 55 spots below it in the first match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.
The land of Nizams also once belonged to Manolo Marquez, who had donned the colours of Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC as its head coach.
Marquez won the ISL title with Hyderabad in 2022. “I am very excited. It’s special to play the first game here in Hyderabad. It feels like a new stadium now with the new facilities here,” said Márquez at the pre-match press conference on Monday.
The world has gone a long way since. Marquez moved to FC Goa, Hyderabad FC plunged into a severe financial crisis before getting a new owner and now, the gaffer will take the pitch with the hopes of a larger fanbase – of over a billion people.
Which edition of Intercontinental Cup is this?
This is the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Cup, with the previous editions being played in 2018, 2019 and 2023.
Who is the most successful team at the Intercontinental Cup?
India is the most successful team at the Intercontinental Cup, having won the first and latest editions of the tournament. In 2019, it beat Kenya 2-0 in the final while last year, it pipped Lebanon 2-0 to win the trophy.
Who is India playing at the Intercontinental Cup 2024?
India will play Mauritius and Syria at the Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Hyderabad. While the Blue Tigers have played Mauritius just once, seven years ago, their tryst with Syria is much more recent.
Syria played India in their final group stage match at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, earlier this year, with the former having the last laugh with a one-goal win to sail into the knockouts. A shot at redemption, on a much lower scale, might be on the horizon between the two.
Intercontinental Cup teams
- India – FIFA Ranking: 124
- Syria – FIFA Ranking: 93
- Mauritius – FIFA Ranking: 179
What is the format of Intercontinental Cup 2024?
The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played in a round-robin format with each team playing each other once and the team with the highest points winning the title.
What is the Intercontinental Cup 2024 schedule?
Following the schedule of Intercontinental Cup 2024:
- September 3, 2024 – India v Mauritius – 7:30 pm
- September 6, 2024 – Mauritius v Syria – 7:30 pm
- September 9, 2024 – India v Syria – 7:30 pm
Full squads of participating teams
Where is the Intercontinental Cup 2024?
The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, formerly known as Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. All matches will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.
The stadium has been renovated with floodlights and box seats and will have a capacity of 30,000 people.
What is the match-ball used at Intercontinental Cup 2024?
The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will use Nivia Astra-32, the ball which was also used in the previous edition of the tournament, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2024?
The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 SD and HD. It will also be live-streamed on JioCinema.
Moreover, real-time live updates of the Intercontinental Cup can be followed on the Sportstar website.
