MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Intercontinental Cup 2024: All you need to know, preview, full squad, schedule, format, team news

India is the most successful team at the Intercontinental Cup, having won the first and latest editions of the tournament, in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian football team during a training session on the eve of their opening match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 against Mauritius in Hyderabad.
The Indian football team during a training session on the eve of their opening match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 against Mauritius in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

The Indian football team during a training session on the eve of their opening match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 against Mauritius in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The Indian football team, in the first half of 2024, has undergone significant changes – a new coach in Manolo Marquez and a team without its record goalscorer Sunil Chhetri (as an active international footballer) for the first time in nearly two decades.

On Tuesday, September 3, it will test the waters against Mauritius, a country 55 spots below it in the first match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The land of Nizams also once belonged to Manolo Marquez, who had donned the colours of Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC as its head coach.

Manolo Marquez celebrates winning the ISL Final with Hyderabad FC in 2022.
Manolo Marquez celebrates winning the ISL Final with Hyderabad FC in 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
lightbox-info

Manolo Marquez celebrates winning the ISL Final with Hyderabad FC in 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Marquez won the ISL title with Hyderabad in 2022. “I am very excited. It’s special to play the first game here in Hyderabad. It feels like a new stadium now with the new facilities here,” said Márquez at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

The world has gone a long way since. Marquez moved to FC Goa, Hyderabad FC plunged into a severe financial crisis before getting a new owner and now, the gaffer will take the pitch with the hopes of a larger fanbase – of over a billion people.

RELATED: Intercontinental Cup: Manolo Marquez unworried about lack of training sessions ahead of first India game

Which edition of Intercontinental Cup is this?

This is the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Cup, with the previous editions being played in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Who is the most successful team at the Intercontinental Cup?

India is the most successful team at the Intercontinental Cup, having won the first and latest editions of the tournament. In 2019, it beat Kenya 2-0 in the final while last year, it pipped Lebanon 2-0 to win the trophy.

The Indian men’s football team celebrate winning the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in 2023.
The Indian men’s football team celebrate winning the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu
lightbox-info

The Indian men’s football team celebrate winning the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

Who is India playing at the Intercontinental Cup 2024?

India will play Mauritius and Syria at the Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Hyderabad. While the Blue Tigers have played Mauritius just once, seven years ago, their tryst with Syria is much more recent.

Syria played India in their final group stage match at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, earlier this year, with the former having the last laugh with a one-goal win to sail into the knockouts. A shot at redemption, on a much lower scale, might be on the horizon between the two.

Subhasish Bose of India looks dejected after the team’s defeat in the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Syria and India at Al Bayt Stadium.
Subhasish Bose of India looks dejected after the team’s defeat in the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Syria and India at Al Bayt Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Subhasish Bose of India looks dejected after the team’s defeat in the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Syria and India at Al Bayt Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Intercontinental Cup teams

  • India – FIFA Ranking: 124
  • Syria – FIFA Ranking: 93
  • Mauritius – FIFA Ranking: 179

What is the format of Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played in a round-robin format with each team playing each other once and the team with the highest points winning the title.

ALSO READ: Marquez hopes for happy homecoming as India kicks off campaign against underdog Mauritius

What is the Intercontinental Cup 2024 schedule?

Following the schedule of Intercontinental Cup 2024:

  • September 3, 2024 – India v Mauritius – 7:30 pm
  • September 6, 2024 – Mauritius v Syria – 7:30 pm
  • September 9, 2024 – India v Syria – 7:30 pm

Full squads of participating teams

India
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.
Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring.
Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.
Mauritius
Goalkeepers: Kevin Jean Louis, Jininio Dardon, Dorian Chiotti
Defenders: Jordan Francois, Emmanuel Vincent, Linsay Rose, Dylan Collard, Brandon Citorah, Wilson Mootoo, Adriano Casimir, Bradley Antoin
Midfielders: Jeremy Villeneuve, Adel Langue, Yannick Aristide, Linley Rita, Adrien Botlar, Gabriel Calliste, Desire Patate,
Forwards: Jason Ferré, Aurelien Francois, Adrien Francois, Quentin Lalsingh, A Yia
Syria
Goalkeepers: Ahmad Madania, Esteban Glellel, Elias Hadaya
Defenders: Thaer Krouma, Emiliano Amor, Aiham Ousou, Omar Midani, Ali Al Rina, Ahmed Faqa, Khaled Kourdoghli, Moayad Ajan, Muayad Al Khouli.
Midfielders: Mohammad Al Marmour, Mohammed Osman, Elmar Abraham, Noah Shamoun, Dahelo Irandust
Forwards: Alaa Al Dali, Mahmoud Al Aswad, Mohamad Al Hallak, Mustafa Abdullatif, Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Pablo Sabbag

Where is the Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, formerly known as Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. All matches will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

General view of the GMC Balayogii Stadium in Hyderabad, which is the home venue of the Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC.
General view of the GMC Balayogii Stadium in Hyderabad, which is the home venue of the Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
lightbox-info

General view of the GMC Balayogii Stadium in Hyderabad, which is the home venue of the Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

The stadium has been renovated with floodlights and box seats and will have a capacity of 30,000 people.

What is the match-ball used at Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will use Nivia Astra-32, the ball which was also used in the previous edition of the tournament, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2024?

The Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 SD and HD. It will also be live-streamed on JioCinema.

Moreover, real-time live updates of the Intercontinental Cup can be followed on the Sportstar website.

Related Topics

Intercontinental Cup /

Sunil Chhetri /

Manolo Marquez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Clinical Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova to cruise into quarterfinal
    Reuters
  2. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announces international retirement
    Reuters
  3. Intercontinental Cup 2024: All you need to know, preview, full squad, schedule, format, team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup LIVE stream info: Where to watch Manolo Marquez’s first match as the Blue Tigers head coach?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archer Sheetal Devi becomes youngest Indian Paralympic medallist, wins bronze in mixed team event in Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Intercontinental Cup 2024: All you need to know, preview, full squad, schedule, format, team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup LIVE stream info: Where to watch Manolo Marquez’s first match as the Blue Tigers head coach?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG beats 10-man East Bengal FC on penalties in exhibition match played in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup: Manolo Marquez hopes for happy homecoming as India kicks off campaign against underdog Mauritius
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal highlights: MBSG 1-1 EBFC (3-2 pen); Mariners win derby on penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Clinical Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova to cruise into quarterfinal
    Reuters
  2. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announces international retirement
    Reuters
  3. Intercontinental Cup 2024: All you need to know, preview, full squad, schedule, format, team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup LIVE stream info: Where to watch Manolo Marquez’s first match as the Blue Tigers head coach?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archer Sheetal Devi becomes youngest Indian Paralympic medallist, wins bronze in mixed team event in Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment