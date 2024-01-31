MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Messi teammate in ISL 10: La Masia product Victor Vazquez joins East Bengal until end of season

East Bengal has signed Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez until the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, the club announced on Wednesday.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 17:58 IST , Chennai - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FC Barcelona’s Victor Vazquez, center, reacts after scoring with his teammates Lionel Messi, left, and Adriano Correia against Rubin Kazan during a Group D Champions League match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in 2010.
FC Barcelona’s Victor Vazquez, center, reacts after scoring with his teammates Lionel Messi, left, and Adriano Correia against Rubin Kazan during a Group D Champions League match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in 2010. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FC Barcelona’s Victor Vazquez, center, reacts after scoring with his teammates Lionel Messi, left, and Adriano Correia against Rubin Kazan during a Group D Champions League match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in 2010. | Photo Credit: AP

East Bengal has signed Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez until the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, the club announced on Wednesday.

“Victor is a product of FC Barcelona’s style of football. He is a player from the generation of Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Cesc Fabregas. His creativity in the midfield will offer many moments of joy and brilliance to the East Bengal supporters.

“He is accustomed to playing on the big stage, having played in the UEFA Champions League before and we believe that he will shine in the ISL too,” East Bengal’s head coach Carles Cuadrat said.

Vázquez rose through the youth ranks at FC Barcelona and was part of the iconic La Masia batch that comprised Messi, Fabregas and Piqué. He was promoted to Barcelona’s first team by Pep Guardiola in 2008 and scored his first goal for FCB’s first team against FC Rubin Kazan in the 2010-11 UEFA Champions League group stage.

In April 2011, Vázquez joined the Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge. Representing Club Brugge in 173 official matches, Vázquez registered 25 goals and 50 assists, guiding them to a Belgian Cup (2014-15) and a Belgian Pro League (2015-16) title.

He was also instrumental in taking Club Brugge to the 2014-15 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and was voted the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year.

After leaving Club Brugge, Vázquez has played for several clubs like Mexico’s Cruz Azul, Qatar Star League’s Al-Arabi and Umm Salal SC, Belgian Pro League’s K.A.S. Eupen and Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and LA Galaxy.

“I am very happy to join Emami East Bengal. I have heard about the illustrious history of the club and the incredible passion of the fans from Coach Carles and Coach Dimas. I am excited to make my mark in Indian football and contribute to this iconic club’s success. Joy East Bengal!”

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Lionel Messi /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls playing seven out, Manjeet to captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 10 LIVE Score: JFC 0-0 NEUFC, Jamshedpur FC v NorthEast United updates, Indian Super League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup: Aisam drops hints of playing singles against India on Saturday
    PTI
  4. ISL 10: Nim Dorjee joins FC Goa from Hyderabad FC until the end of the season
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup: Japan thrashes Bahrain 3-1 to enter quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 10 LIVE Score: JFC 0-0 NEUFC, Jamshedpur FC v NorthEast United updates, Indian Super League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 10: Nim Dorjee joins FC Goa from Hyderabad FC until the end of the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Messi teammate in ISL 10: La Masia product Victor Vazquez joins East Bengal until end of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Nikhil Poojary completes transfer to Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 10: FC Goa confirms knee injury of Sandesh Jhingan picked up during AFC Asian Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls playing seven out, Manjeet to captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 10 LIVE Score: JFC 0-0 NEUFC, Jamshedpur FC v NorthEast United updates, Indian Super League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup: Aisam drops hints of playing singles against India on Saturday
    PTI
  4. ISL 10: Nim Dorjee joins FC Goa from Hyderabad FC until the end of the season
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup: Japan thrashes Bahrain 3-1 to enter quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment