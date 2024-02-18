MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch East Bengal edges out Hyderabad FC thanks to Cleiton Silva’s strike

The visitor, donning a Blue and White jersey, registered its third win of the season by producing an attacking display right from the start of the game.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 18:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hijazi Maher of East Bengal FC during Match 87 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC held at G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad on February 17, 2024.
Hijazi Maher of East Bengal FC during Match 87 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC held at G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad on February 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL Media
infoIcon

Hijazi Maher of East Bengal FC during Match 87 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC held at G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad on February 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL Media

East Bengal’s outing at Hyderabad ended on a winning note as the home side suffered an agonising 1-0 loss, its 11th loss in the season, in an Indian Super League (ISL) game at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Saturday.

The visitor, donning a Blue and White jersey, registered its third win of the season by producing an attacking display right from the start of the game.

| Video Credit: FSDL / ISL Media/ Sports 18

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch East Bengal edges out Hyderabad FC thanks to Cleiton Silva’s strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giants thrashes NorthEast United FC 4-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Test cricket is tough, but I’m determined to make it count: Jaiswal
    PTI
  4. A nutrient-rich adventure
    Ryan Fernando
  5. Argentina Open: Alcaraz admits far from best in Buenos Aires semifinals exit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch East Bengal edges out Hyderabad FC thanks to Cleiton Silva’s strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giants thrashes NorthEast United FC 4-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal earns three points for East Bengal in a narrow away win over Hyderabad FC
    V.S. Aravind
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant moves to second after thumping win over NorthEast
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC Highlights, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal enough to earn three points for East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch East Bengal edges out Hyderabad FC thanks to Cleiton Silva’s strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giants thrashes NorthEast United FC 4-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Test cricket is tough, but I’m determined to make it count: Jaiswal
    PTI
  4. A nutrient-rich adventure
    Ryan Fernando
  5. Argentina Open: Alcaraz admits far from best in Buenos Aires semifinals exit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment