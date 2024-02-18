East Bengal’s outing at Hyderabad ended on a winning note as the home side suffered an agonising 1-0 loss, its 11th loss in the season, in an Indian Super League (ISL) game at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Saturday.
The visitor, donning a Blue and White jersey, registered its third win of the season by producing an attacking display right from the start of the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch East Bengal edges out Hyderabad FC thanks to Cleiton Silva’s strike
- ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giants thrashes NorthEast United FC 4-2
- Test cricket is tough, but I’m determined to make it count: Jaiswal
- A nutrient-rich adventure
- Argentina Open: Alcaraz admits far from best in Buenos Aires semifinals exit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE