MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United, Hyderabad share points in 1-1 draw

After the draw, NEUFC finds itself sixth with 10 points from nine matches, while Hyderabad FC languishes at the bottom with four points from the same number of outings.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 23:13 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Petteri Pennanen of Hyderabad FC celebrates after scoring the equaliser.
Petteri Pennanen of Hyderabad FC celebrates after scoring the equaliser. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Petteri Pennanen of Hyderabad FC celebrates after scoring the equaliser. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Two goals in the first half led to Hyderabad FC (HFC) being held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 tonight.

NEUFC had a pressing control over the proceedings right from the get-go. Inspired by the dynamic duo of Nestor Albiach and Romain Philippoteaux, it created chances aplenty as Hyderabad FC was forced back inside its box for a large chunk of the opening 15 minutes.

Nestor came within touching distance of netting the opener, thanks to a delightful chip that was thwarted with some concerted effort by the visitors’ backline in the sixth minute. The resulting corner led to Hyderabad FC attacker Joe Knowles nearly smashing the ball inside his own net.

ALSO READ: I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC wins 3-0 to end Shillong Lajong’s unbeaten streak

However, this continued period of pressure bore fruits when Philippoteaux tried to slice home the ball but it took a deflection off Hyderabad FC centre-back Nim Dorjee Tamang and rolled past Gurmeet Singh to finally give a tangible outcome to the efforts that the Highlanders delivered early on in the game.

Nestor was threatening for the Hyderabad FC unit tonight though, but he walked out of the game without getting a goal. There were multiple instances when he was a few yards out from hammering the ball past Gurmeet, but Thangboi Singto’s men rode their wave of luck to somehow survive the show that the Spaniard put up in the first half.

In the 37th minute, the Highlanders ended up hitting the crossbar twice, courtesy of a free-kick by Tondonba Singh. The fullback was the second of the players to take a shot that glanced off the posts, and Hyderabad FC made it pay for this with the help of Petteri Pennanen.

Mohammad Yasir was quick to pick the ball from a kickoff and fearlessly steer through the Highlanders’ midfield. Near the box, he played a curling grounded pass to Pennanen, who showed some fantastic finishing finesse to find the back of the net from a tight angle near the goalkeeper.

ALSO READ: I-League 2023-24: TRAU pips Inter Kashi to earn first win of campaign

The two teams consolidated their backlines simultaneously whilst searching for the winner but the home team eventually had to settle for the 1-1 score and take solace with the draw.

After the draw, NEUFC finds itself sixth with 10 points from nine matches, while Hyderabad FC languishes at the bottom with four points from the same number of outings.

Related Topics

NorthEast United FC /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Siddharth’s Super 10 powers Haryana Steelers to 35-33 win over Dabang Delhi after Shubham, Maninder help Bengal Warriors defeat Tamil Thalaivas 48-38
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends its crown, beats Itambe Minas in the final to clinch the title again
    Netra V
  3. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United, Hyderabad share points in 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao suspended after fan dies in the stands
    AP
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, bowlers guide India to a five-wicket win over England
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United, Hyderabad share points in 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: TRAU pips Inter Kashi to earn first win of campaign
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal shares spoils at home after a goalless draw against a defensive Punjab FC side
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights, EBFC 0-0 PFC, ISL 2023-24: End to end action results in a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWL 2023-24: Kickstart FC’s campaign kicks off with smooth win against HOPS FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Siddharth’s Super 10 powers Haryana Steelers to 35-33 win over Dabang Delhi after Shubham, Maninder help Bengal Warriors defeat Tamil Thalaivas 48-38
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends its crown, beats Itambe Minas in the final to clinch the title again
    Netra V
  3. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United, Hyderabad share points in 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao suspended after fan dies in the stands
    AP
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, bowlers guide India to a five-wicket win over England
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment