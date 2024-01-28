ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters striker Kwame Peprah to miss rest of the season with injury

Kerala Blasters’ forward Kwame Peprah will miss out the rest of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season after suffering a groin injury in the recent Kalinga Super Cup match against Jamshedpur FC in Bhubaneswar.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian sustained a groin injury during the Blasters’ game against Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 15. The Kerala-based club took to social media on Saturday late evening (January 27) to share the news.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Injury Update :



Kwame Peprah sustained an Groin injury during our recent clash against Jamshedpur FC. Following a thorough medical assessment, the club announces with regret that Peprah will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. The Club wishes Peprah a seamless rehab… pic.twitter.com/vOCuY7Cfug — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) January 27, 2024

Injury to the forward adds him to Blasters’ lengthy injury list which includes talisman Adrian Luna, Australian striker Jaushua Sotirio and Indian duo of Jeakson Singh and Aibanbha Dohling.

Kerala Blasters FC is currently leading ISL 2023-24 standings with 26 points from 12 matches. The Ivan Vukomanovic-led team has registered eight wins, two losses, and as many draws in the ongoing edition of the competition.