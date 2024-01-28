MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters striker Kwame Peprah to miss rest of the season with injury

The 23-year-old Ghanaian sustained a groin injury during the Blasters’ game against Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 15.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 10:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters FC player Kwamf Peprah (r) dancing with his teammate after scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters FC player Kwamf Peprah (r) dancing with his teammate after scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Biswaranjan Rout
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters FC player Kwamf Peprah (r) dancing with his teammate after scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Biswaranjan Rout

Kerala Blasters’ forward Kwame Peprah will miss out the rest of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season after suffering a groin injury in the recent Kalinga Super Cup match against Jamshedpur FC in Bhubaneswar.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian sustained a groin injury during the Blasters’ game against Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 15. The Kerala-based club took to social media on Saturday late evening (January 27) to share the news.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Injury to the forward adds him to Blasters’ lengthy injury list which includes talisman Adrian Luna, Australian striker Jaushua Sotirio and Indian duo of Jeakson Singh and Aibanbha Dohling.

Kerala Blasters FC is currently leading ISL 2023-24 standings with 26 points from 12 matches. The Ivan Vukomanovic-led team has registered eight wins, two losses, and as many draws in the ongoing edition of the competition.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Jamshedpur FC /

Kalinga Super Cup /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

Adrian Luna /

Jeakson Singh /

Ivan Vukomanovic /

Kwame Peprah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: ENG lead crosses 215; Pope, Hartley frustrate IND with 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters striker Kwame Peprah to miss rest of the season with injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 3 Updates: Tamil Nadu continues to dominate Chandigarh; Struggling Delhi takes lead vs Uttarakhand; Pondicherry bowlers shine vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa beats Australia in women’s cricket for first time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Matthieu Pavon becomes first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour since World War II
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters striker Kwame Peprah to miss rest of the season with injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs East Bengal: What happened the last time OFC reached the Super Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. When did East Bengal last play in a final before that in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup final: Odisha FC vs East Bengal head-to-head, OFC v EBFC H2H
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: ENG lead crosses 215; Pope, Hartley frustrate IND with 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters striker Kwame Peprah to miss rest of the season with injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 3 Updates: Tamil Nadu continues to dominate Chandigarh; Struggling Delhi takes lead vs Uttarakhand; Pondicherry bowlers shine vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa beats Australia in women’s cricket for first time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Matthieu Pavon becomes first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour since World War II
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment