ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC signs Fredy Chawngthansanga and Shighil Nambrath

With the addition of the duo, the club’s number of new signings for the season has risen to 11, while the number of Indians signed by the franchise has reached eight.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 19:07 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The club’s assistant coach Naushad Moosa was delighted to have the two young midfielders and expects them to leave their mark in the ISL.
The club's assistant coach Naushad Moosa was delighted to have the two young midfielders and expects them to leave their mark in the ISL. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The club's assistant coach Naushad Moosa was delighted to have the two young midfielders and expects them to leave their mark in the ISL. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC has signed youngsters Fredy Chawngthansanga and Shighil Nambrath for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

With the addition of the duo, the club’s number of new signings for the season has risen to 11, while the number of Indians signed by the franchise has reached eight.

The two have penned two-year contracts with the club.

The two happened to have emerged from the youth setup with Bengaluru FC and also portrayed their talent in the second division. They also came up with incredible performances during the Reliance Foundation Development League National Championship earlier this year.

The club’s assistant coach Naushad Moosa was delighted to have the two young midfielders and expects them to leave their mark in the ISL.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Jerry Lalrinzuala joins Odisha FC

“Fredy and Shighil were under my wing for four years and it has been a joy to watch them grow,” he was quoted as saying in the club’s website.

“Their understanding of our football philosophy is commendable. They possess exceptional technical skills and are fully aware of the playing principles of our head coach, Juan Pedro Benali.” Nambrath, who hails from Malappuram in Kerala, was happy to have travelled all the way to the northeast region of the country to prolong his football career.

“I already feel comfortable coming here to Northeast. The club’s reputation and passionate fanbase create an incredible atmosphere, and I’m determined to make a positive impact on the field.” Chawngthansanga, who is from Mizoram, added: “Representing NorthEast United FC fills me with pride, especially as someone from the Northeast region. The club’s focus on nurturing young talent aligns perfectly with my aspirations.

“I’m eager to learn and adapt to the challenges of the Hero ISL, and with the support of the coaching staff, I believe I can make a significant impact on the field.”

